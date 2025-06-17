Final Fantasy 14 devs will address "player feedback on Cosmic Exploration and the Occult Crescent" this week, following negative Dawntrail reviews post-Patch 7.25

Final Fantasy 14 expansion Dawntrail recently saw its recent Steam reviews drop back to "Mostly Negative" after previously rising to "Mixed" briefly, with fans citing Patch 7.25 content as why – and Square Enix isn't wasting any time addressing the community's feedback.

Patch 7.25, which adds the new Field Operations content Occult Crescent and other new features to the MMO, isn't being received well by many players, despite Square Enix saying it took past feedback into account while designing it. From reviews stating the content has "too much repetitive grind with not much to do" to those describing "so many issues" and explaining how the latest in the game's line of Field Operations feels like "recycled Bozja and Eureka," fans have been sharing a lot of thoughts.

Square is prepared to tackle these, however, as per the developers' new announcement regarding their upcoming Live Letter. The first part of the Live Letter, according to the studio, is set to directly address "player feedback on Cosmic Exploration and the Occult Crescent," while the second will provide a glimpse of Patch 7.3 and other "miscellaneous updates." While it's a good sign the team is listening, not all players are convinced things will improve.

A recent Reddit thread discussing the Live Letter reveal proves as much. "'We're sorry you feel that way,'" writes one player sarcastically. "'Please provide feedback, and we'll look at it. But it's too late to change anything for the next Cosmic zone and the next Occult Crescent zone, even though it's one year away. Please look forward to it.'" Other fans seem to have a bit more hope about the devs' plans, though.

"Dedicating half the Live Letter to feedback makes me think they're going to be making some changes to Occult Crescent," comments one player. There's no telling what Square Enix has up its sleeve until June 20, the date the stream goes live, rolls around, however. As a longtime fan myself, and someone who finds Patch 7.25 lacking, I can openly say I do look forward to something… anything at all, really.

