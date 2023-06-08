The Dragon Ball creator's most underrated manga is being turned into an open-world game, and I'm in

The creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, is turning another classic from his manga back catalogue into an open-world game, and honesty? That's enough to hook me.

I'm paid to write more than that, though, so a Sand Land game has been revealed at Summer Game Fest with a new trailer. Even if you missed the introduction to the reveal, Toriyama's signature art style immediately lets you know exactly who is behind this one.

The trailer sets up the general premise of demons and humans trying to live together with various beautifully drawn shots of characters travelling across the desert, some even in tanks. Sand Land is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

For those who haven't read the manga, it's set in a world without its primary water supply thanks to years of natural disaster and war - you know, hence the title Sand Land. What little water is left is guarded by a greedy king who is only making the dang thing more expensive. As such, everyone resorts to robbing each other of money and water.

A sheriff called Rao soon grows tired of all of that and decides to approach the demons of Sand Land for aid. A demon prince called Beelzebub and his pal Thief agree to join Rao, though their adventure is swiftly cut short by their car breaking down. That leads the gang to steal a tank from the greedy king, and you can imagine how that goes.

We don't have a release date for the game yet, though an anime movie based on the Sand Land manga will be released in August.

Follow the show along with our Summer Game Fest 2023 liveblog.