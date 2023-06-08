Marvel's Spider-Man 2 collector's edition contains skins, skill points, and so much more

Insomniac Games has revealed what's coming with the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 collector's edition and more.

If you decide to go all in on the bundle, you're getting the digital deluxe edition, a steel bookcase, and a huge 19-inch statue depicting Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting Venom.

That's not all, though. The digital deluxe edition - available separately for $79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99 - comes with 10 unique suits for Peter and Mile, additional photo mode frames and stickers, two additional skill points, and all the pre-order incentives, which are an early unlock of Peter's Arachknight suit featuring three different colour variants, Mile's Shadow Spider suit with the same amount of additional colour variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and three skill points to get you rolling.

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 collector's edition costs $229.99 / £219.99/ €249.99, with pre-orders set to go live on June 16.

That's not all Insomniac revealed today, though. The long-awaited Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date is October 20, as was shown in a new trailer at Summer Game Fest.

Creative director Brian Intihar also confirms that Venom's host won't be Eddie Brock this time, who tends to be the most popular character associated with the Symbiote.

"It is not Eddie Brock; our goal was to tell an original story, something you haven't seen in the comics and the movies yet. Obviously, we love Venom for a reason," Intihar continues, "all those things you love about the character are going to be there, but how the story plays out, who is Venom, you'll have to play the game to see."

Fans have been speculating about that since the latest PlayStation Showcase, and they're set to be kept busy for a while yet.

