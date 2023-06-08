Throne and Liberty is a new Korean MMO coming West, and it puts WoW Dragonlands to shame

Throne and Liberty, the upcoming free-to-play MMORPG from Amazon Games and South Korean developer NCSoft, debuted a new cinematic trailer at Summer Game Fest.

While Amazon Games' calls the latest Throne and Liberty trailer an "announcement," the MMO has a long and complicated development history, originally conceived as a sequel to the 1998 fantasy MMO Lineage. It's been delayed several times and repurposed since it was first announced back in 2011, but it looks like it's finally starting to come to form.

In addition to the new trailer, which shows some unique looking beasts and heavily armored combatants in large-scale battles, Amazon Games has also opened the sign-up page for Throne and Liberty's upcoming technical test. You can opt-in for a chance to receive an invite here, but it's unclear as of yet when the test will actually take place.

In the new trailer we see some pretty neat abilities that have the potential to make the combat stand out from your standard MMO click fest. For example, in one scene a character leaps from a cliff and becomes a soaring eagle, and in another we see someone shapeshift from a wolf to a human-like character and finally, to a bird of prey. There's also a good mix of fairly dynamic-looking swordplay as well as magical abilities, but I still don't think there's enough actual gameplay to make out what the game will actually play like.

It certainly remains to be seen whether it joins the ranks of the best MMOs available today.