Alan Wake 2 is doing one hell of a Resident Evil impression in first gameplay reveal

Alan Wake 2 has its first proper gameplay trailer courtesy of the Summer Game Fest showcase.

Earlier today on June 8, Remedy and studio head Sam Lake were on hand at the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase to debut Alan Wake 2 gameplay. We saw newcomer Saga Anderson in action taking down a cultist murderer. This looks distinctly more survival horror than the first Alan Wake, that's for sure.

And yes, if you're unfamiliar with all the promo material for Alan Wake 2 so far, what we're seeing here is a second playable character. This is Saga Anderson, an FBI Agent, who's out to solve a series of ritualistic murders at the outset of the sequel, and becomes involved with the titular author himself. We'll actually start Alan Wake 2 by playing as Saga, who then meets Alan later on.

Based on everything we've seen so far though, we can be pretty confident that things quickly get worse for our FBI Agent, as well as CGI Sam Lake, who's also appearing as an FBI Agent. At a certain point in Alan Wake 2, you can choose which protagonist you play as, so if you're preferring Anderson to Wake, you can stick it out with the newcomer.

Alan Wake 2 releases later this year on October 17 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Keep in mind their won't be a physical version due to manufacturing costs, so Remedy can keep the price of the game down, but THQ Nordic did offer to publish the sequel physically, for what it's worth.

