Alan Wake is getting a digital-only release to help keep its price at $60

There are "no plans" for a physical release of Alan Wake 2, and Remedy says that that's part of an attempt to keep the game's price down.

In an FAQ published after the impressive Alan Wake 2 trailer reveal at the PlayStation showcase last night, Remedy confirms a digital-only release for the game, saying "there are many reasons" for its decision.

The first is the availability of digital-only consoles. Remedy points out that players have access to both the diskless version of the PS5 and the Xbox Series S, which also comes with no physical disc drive, saying that "it is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only."

Second, and perhaps most relevant to fans, is that "not releasing a disc helps keep the game price at $59.99" and the PC version at $49.99. In an era when game prices are creeping up to the $70 mark, it's a notable climb-down from that higher price point.

Finally, the team says that it "did not want to ship a disc product and have it require a download for the game." There's been a notable increase in games that ship in a physical case but only feature a game code, or a lengthy download even with a physical disc - something Remedy says doesn't "make for a great experience."

It's been a long road to get here - Remedy has been dreaming of Alan Wake 2 for a decade - but we do know the game is in its "final stage" of production. With an October 17 release date confirmed, we don't have to wait too long to get back to this American nightmare.

