Alan Wake 2 is in the "final stage of full production"

Remedy says Alan Wake 2 is nearing the production finish line.

In an update to investors (opens in new tab), Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said the studio is in "the last major phase of full production to get the game ready for launch later this year." The long-awaited Alan Wake sequel still only has a vague 2023 release window, but it sounds like the studio is gearing up to nail down something more specific and concrete in the near future.

"The project is fully staffed, but we will be able to start scaling down the team size gradually as we progress towards the launch," added Virtala. "These freed-up developers will contribute to our other game projects that are being driven towards the next stages of development."

Those "other game projects" Virtala mentioned include Control 2, which was properly announced back in November. Virtala said the sequel has "progressed well" and entered the proof-of-concept stage in January. He also said the co-op Control spinoff "has continued its steady progress in the proof-of-concept stage" and shared that the studio has "been able to prove key designs for gameplay and have found new ways to use existing assets and locations from the world of the original Control."

Remedy also gave an update on the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes. Virtala confirmed that both games are entering the proof-of-concept phase alongside Control 2 and that "the development team has worked efficiently in proving the key elements of what Max Payne is all about and in bringing the game in high quality to today's consoles and PCs." Virtala added that the development team behind the remakes will be expanding gradually throughout the year.

Finally, there's Remedy's free-to-play co-op game, Codename Vanguard, which Remedy said is, you guessed it, also in the proof-of-concept stage. According to Virtala, some "key hires" from late last year have helped add "better momentum" to the project, "but there is still much to be done."

For now, Alan Wake 2 is the nearest on the horizon at Remedy, and it's one of our most anticipated new games of 2023.