Remedy's next game will be the free-to-play Vanguard

Control developer Remedy Entertainment just revealed some brand new details about their next game, called Vanguard.

Earlier today in an investor's call, Remedy revealed several new details about Vanguard. Chiefly, the game is a free-to-play multiplayer live-service game, but Remedy's signature world building and narrative focus will still be very much a part of the project. Although the project is still very early in development, the first testing phases for the game have received positive feedback.

Additionally, Remedy offered more info on their Epic Games project. We don't even have a name for this project yet, but what we do know is that the new joint venture between Remedy and Epic is fully funded by the latter company. Remedy will retain ownership of the IP, however, and it's a game that will be coming to both consoles and PC.

Elsewhere in the investor's call, Remedy announced that Control has surpassed two million copies sold worldwide. Interestingly enough, the strongest sales month for the game was just last month in November 2020, right around the launch of next-gen consoles (which Control is available on through the game's Ultimate Edition).

Finally, Remedy game director and producer Sam Lake announced that the next big game from the studio would be set in the "Remedy Connected Universe." This isn't the first time we've heard this phrase, as the studio announced earlier this year that they were working on a game set in the same world as Control and Alan Wake. From the wording of Lake's announcement though, it sounds like this is the next huge project for the studio.

It's a busy time for Remedy, with four total ongoing projects in the works. Aside from Vanguard, the unnamed collaboration with Epic Games, and the game set in the Control/Alan Wake universe, Remedy is hard at work on CrossfireX, a throwback to old-school competitive shooters set to launch next year in 2021.

