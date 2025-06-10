Blood of Dawnwalker director says the vampire RPG's story is so non-linear that "you can align with the human rebellion or ﬁnish the game without ever meeting them”

Vampire RPG fans, take note: The Blood of Dawnwalker isn’t just another gloomy adventure through the shadows. According to creative director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the game’s narrative is set to break the mould, letting players shape their journey in ways that most RPGs only dream of.

Writing for Xbox Wire, Tomaszkiewicz lifts the lid on how flexible the game’s story truly is. “We wanted to give players as much control over the narrative as possible, a clear objective, but many paths to achieve it”, he explains. That could mean forming unlikely alliances or missing entire factions altogether. “You can align with the human rebellion or finish the game without ever meeting them”, Tomaszkiewicz reveals, highlighting just how non-linear things can get.

At the heart of this approach is what the team calls a “narrative sandbox.” For Tomaszkiewicz and the developers at Rebel Wolves , it’s about putting the player in the driver’s seat. “That to us is the unique strength of video games as a storytelling medium: player agency. The way the game adapts to your actions,” he writes. In other words, your decisions aren’t cosmetic; they have a real impact, both on the world and your experience.

This freedom extends beyond dialogue choices and branching questlines. Even the main character’s nature as a vampire plays into how the story can unfold. “When losing health, Coen is at risk of losing control over his vampire nature, which can even lead to an involuntary draining of an NPC that you interact with, locking you out from some dialogue options or even questlines as his dark instincts take over”, Tomaszkiewicz explains. In The Blood of Dawnwalker, actions and consequences aren’t always as simple as a choice on a dialogue wheel.

It’s a bold vision, promising a game where every playthrough could look completely different, shaped by both big choices and the messy, unpredictable instincts of its lead character. For anyone hungry for a Vampire RPG that’s not afraid to take risks, The Blood of Dawnwalker looks set to deliver something truly fresh in 2026.

