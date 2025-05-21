Fallout: New Vegas-inspired FPS Atomfall added to the "rise of the mid-tier game" along with Clair Obscur and did so "incredibly well," sequels are already in consideration

Post-apocalyptic British FPS Atomfall has apparently been so successful, developer Rebellion is already thinking about how to follow it up with sequels or maybe even spin-offs.

Rebellion hasn't said how much Atomfall has sold after its March release date on PC, Game Pass, and consoles, but the studio's co-founder and CEO Jason Kingsley recently told The Game Business that he's "super, super, super pleased" with its performance. "It's done incredibly well."

In fact, the original game has been such a success just a few short months after launch, Kingsley said the team is thinking about what to do after its upcoming DLC is out in the wild. "We'll be talking about 'what do we do with sequels? Do we do spin-offs?'"

Atomfall's impressive debut doesn't exist in a vacuum, though. Kingsley sees the shooter as part of "an emergence of games that are really good, but aren't the most expensive games in the world to make." After being asked about how it compares to other moderately budgeted hits like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kingsley said "there's almost a bit of a rise of the mid-tier game" and that resurgence gives him "hope for the long-term creativity of the games industry in a big way."

In an era where games can cost over $200 million to produce and can sink an entire decades-old studio if they fail, it's encouraging to know developers can still push the envelope while finding a way to stay sustainable.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Rebellion boss also chatted about how eager Xbox was to "spread the word" about Atomfall thanks to its involvement in Game Pass. And, obviously, player numbers were skewed toward Xbox consoles since it was an "environment where people can test a new game" without needing to pay the full asking price.

