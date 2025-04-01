Atomfall officially reaches “extremely British” status as the survival game surpasses 1.5 million players, who’ve collectively sipped 300,000 cups of tea and executed 3.7 million kills with a cricket bat

My longest 'ay-up lad' ever

Atomfall caught people's eyes right away, as many were quick to dub it 'British Fallout.' Even if the game is more of its own thing as opposed to being a Fallout clone, people were still excited to venture through post-apocalyptic Britain (an alternate universe one, not post-2016 Britain). And clearly that excitement didn't calm down as Rebellion has announced that Atomfall has hit 1.5 million players in just under a week, becoming the studio's most successful launch in the 32 years it has been a company.

In a press release sent to GamesRadar+, Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley said, "We are delighted that so many players are enjoying Atomfall," adding, "To have surpassed the 1 million players in such a short space of time speaks volumes for the creativity and dedication of the entire team here at Rebellion. Our size and stability mean that we can take risks to create something as different as Atomfall. Happily, that risk is paying off."

The game launched into early access for those who paid for the Deluxe Edition last Monday, March 24, with a proper launch arriving that Thursday, March 27. Plus, for players on Xbox and PC, the game arrived as a day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass, which undoubtedly contributed to the large number of players heading into the post-apocalyptic lake district.

Atomfall is already an extremely British game, so naturally Rebellion released some very British stats to celebrate the occasion: "In total there have been over 3.7 million kills using the cricket bat, while over 4 million pasties and 300,000 cups of tea have been consumed."

Kingsley recently said that he doesn't understand how massive development teams keep organized: "How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?"

