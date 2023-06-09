Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster thanks to Doordash

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth fans experienced a rollercoaster of emotions last night and it's all thanks to food delivery service Doordash.

During Summer Game Fest 2023 , Final Fantasy 7 fans were waiting with bated breath after host Geoff Keighley introduced upcoming mobile game Final Fantasy 7: Evercrisis. Once the trailer had ended, Keighley then addressed viewers, saying: "Now, speaking of Final Fantasy…" trailing off, leaving the live audience to start cheering in anticipation.

"No, no, no, no, no," Keighley adds before then saying: "Today during Summer Game Fest, Doordash has your back." The whole room then erupted into groans, to which Keighley can't help but chuckle to himself before continuing to explain a promotion the delivery service had on in collaboration with Final Fantasy 16 .

As you can imagine, with all the fans desperate to get an update on Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, this went down a treat. Several streamers have since shared their live reactions to the moment on Twitter, and even Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier thought it deserved a mention during the show: "'Speaking of Final Fantasy…' *crowd cheers* '… Doordash has your back' was definitely an all-time Keighley press conference moment."

One Reddit user also spoke slightly too soon, sharing a post during the showcase which read: "He really put the brakes on our hopes with that Doordash promo LMAO. A mobile game folks. That's what we got." Later on in the night, the post was edited to add: "Some of y'all can calm down. I just thought that door dash fakeout was hilarious," before it was then edited again at the end of the event with: "Happy Summer Games Fest everyone. We got it!"

As you've probably guessed by now, fans did eventually get their wish. The final reveal Keighley had up his sleeve was a brand new trailer for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth along with an "early 2024" release date. At least this story of deceit has a happy ending.