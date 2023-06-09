Like a Dragon Gaiden's trailer has Kiryu seriously acting out

Yakuza fans can't believe how Kiryu's acting in the new Like a Dragon Gaiden trailer.

Yesterday on June 8 saw a brand new trailer for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (yes, that is its name). The titular Man Who Erased His Name is Kazuma Kiryu, and despite the fact that he's meant to be laying low after faking his death in Yakuza 6, he's back in action once again.

This has lead to, understandably, Yakuza fans being very surprised at Kiryu's mayhem in the new Like a Dragon Gaiden trailer. For one, the shades seriously aren't doing Kiryu many favors, although we suppose it's a better disguise than the time he just wore a trench coat and changed his name slightly in Yakuza 5.

I'm sorry Kiryu but the glasses can only work so many times pic.twitter.com/EB8djjDurtJune 8, 2023 See more

Considering there's a whole subplot in Yakuza Kiwami 2 about someone who looks like Kiryu doing an impression of him to scare others out of money, it's safe to say he's widely known. He should probably chill with strolling through his old haunts like he won't be immediately recognized.

this mf kiryu is walking around sotenbori beating people like nobody is gonna recognize him https://t.co/LWsdrrUpXwJune 8, 2023 See more

Oh, and Kiryu's still up to his old tricks of beating up 20-odd men in one go, whether he's in hiding or not. This is surely going to draw him a hell of a lot of attention, whether he's got those slick shades on or not. Then again, subtlety has never really been Kiryu's strong suit.

“Kiryu, remember that you’re supposed to be dead. Keep a low profile.”Kiryu: pic.twitter.com/hhYz7uclr6June 9, 2023 See more

If Yakuza fans are perplexed at something ridiculous, you know it's really ridiculous. We just really hope he doesn't have to go around punching multiple tigers in the face again, or this secret mission is going to get seriously out of hand.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name launches later this year on November 9, across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms alike. Beyond that, we've still got Like a Dragon 8 to launch in 2024, which looks like it'll once again be bringing Kiryu back into the fold.

Check out our Summer Game Fest 2023 guide for a complete overview of all the other game trailers and announcements made yesterday.