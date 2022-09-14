Yakuza 8 launches in 2024

By Hirun Cryer
published

And Kiryu is back, sort of

Yakuza 8
(Image credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)

Yakuza 8 will launch in 2024, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed today.

Earlier today on September 14 at the RGG Summit presentation, the developer unveiled a brand new trailer (opens in new tab) for Yakuza 8. Dubbed "Like a Dragon 8" in Japan at least, the new game won't be with us until the year after next in 2024.

The brief new trailer didn't give away a lot about the forthcoming sequel, but at least we know protagonist Ichiban Kasuga is back, along with someone who looks suspiciously like Kiryu Kazuma. Well, the only difference here is that this lookalike has a brand new hairdo.

Whether this actually is or isn't Kiryu Kazuma, we'll have to wait for further details to find out for sure, as well as details on what this new game's official English title will be when it launches.

Of course, this actually isn't the first time we've seen the new Yakuza game. Earlier this year in July, Japanese publication Famitsu revealed off-screen, blurry footage of the new game, in what was meant to be a tour showing off developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's offices.

At the time, we saw protagonist Ichiban Kasuga returning, sporting a brand new hairdo, along with sidekick Adachi. There admittedly wasn't much to go on in this very brief peak at the new game, but it was nice to finally see the new game, after RGG Studio previously confirmed a new Yakuza was in development near the tail end of 2021.

Elsewhere, RGG Studio just announced Like a Dragon: Ishin for a western release, a full remake of the long-forgotten samurai spin-off game.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.