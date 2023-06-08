Yes, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the full title, and its release date has leaked

The Yakuza game with an impossibly long name has leaked its release date and other details.

As first picked up on earlier today on June 8 by tracking website PS Deals (thanks, Gematsu), Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will apparently release on November 9. Yes, that is the real and full name of the next entry in the long-running Yakuza series.

When the new Yakuza-spin off focusing on Kazuma Kiryu was announced last year, everyone sort of marvelled at the weirdly long name. "Surely this can't be its final name," was the general feeling among Yakuza fans, but this new leak on the PlayStation Store seems to confirm that developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is actually sticking with this title.

RGG Studio sticking to the lengthy name is even more surprising considering the studio is used to changing game names based on fan feedback. Last year in October, RGG Studio revealed it still hadn't decided on the final name of Like a Dragon 8, as it could end up being called Like a Dragon 2 instead. This is where the feedback comes into play, which makes us wonder what sort of feedback RGG Studio got for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Elsewhere in the PSN leak, Like a Dragon Gaiden is revealed to be coming to both new and last-gen consoles alike, as well as PC. There's also two brand new fighting styles for the real-time action-packed game, and the story will revolve around Kiryu facing a new enemy that threatens to lure him out of the hiding he went into at the conclusion of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

Keep an eye on the RGG Studio Summit broadcast, which is scheduled to take place next month on June 15. These leaked details could well be confirmed at the showcase, as could other details on Like a Dragon 8, if we're lucky.

Yakuza fans were treated to Like a Dragon: Ishin! earlier this year, and they've still got Like a Dragon Gaiden to look forward to in November, and Like a Dragon 8 next year in 2024. There's arguably never been a better time to be a Yakuza fan, as it looks like RGG Studio is really putting simultaneous Eastern and Western releases for their Yakuza games front and centre.

