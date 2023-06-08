Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a side-scrolling hack-and-slasher

Update: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has been officially revealed at the Summer Game Fest.

The new Ubisoft game kicked off the whole showcase, and it'll be out early next year on January 28. The Lost Crown will be coming to PC and both last and new-gen console platforms, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

It looks to be a platforming hack-and-slasher, complete with big boss brawls and more action. This might well be the Prince of Persia we're used to, but it's taking everything and putting it in a 2.5D perspective.

The original story follows below.

A new Prince of Persia game has leaked online ahead of the Summer Game Fest 2023.

Earlier today on June 8, Reddit users noted that Ubisoft has posted brand new music on their YouTube channel. Curiously, this music was for a game called 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown,' a game that Ubisoft has definitely not announced, or revealed as being in development.

It sure looks like Ubisoft accidentally leaked their own Prince of Persia game. At the time of writing, the music track has been delisted from the developer/publisher's YouTube channel, but this could mean we're in for an announcement within the next few days, potentially at the ongoing Summer Game Fest.

But what actually is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? There aren't too many details to be gleaned from the now-deleted YouTube listing, but it appears as though it's a 2.5D game, taking inspiration from the Ori games by Moon Studios. It's probably wise to not expect a fully 3D game from Ubisoft.

The Ubisoft Forward 2023 presentation, as it happens, takes place at the beginning of next week on Monday, June 12. Given the leak happening right now, it's highly likely that Ubisoft fully unveils this new Prince of Persia game at their own showcase early next week.

Given Ubisoft's other Prince of Persia project, The Sands of Time remake, is still gestating in its rebooted development cycle, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised the publisher would look to get another Prince of Persia title out of the door before then.

