First Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay is predictably brutal and reveals the Kameo Fighter system

The first proper Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay has debuted at Summer Games Fest, with a little extra introduction from series legend Ed Boon.

The extended gameplay showcase appears to show pieces of the game's story mode, re-introducing many familiar characters in earlier stages of their careers, as befits the game's prequel nature. We see Scorpion and Sub-Zero in fully human forms and Kung Lao throwing a very normal, non-sharpened hat around. We also get a look at Jean-Claude Van Damme's long-gestating take on Johnny Cage. There's even a tease of Mileena's transformation into a horrid-mouthed monster.

And, of course, the footage ends on a whole lot of extremely grotesque fatalities, as befits a new Mortal Kombat.

We also see several glimpses of the assist Kameo Fighter characters popping in to help the main cast. Boon explained that you'll select Kameo Fighters to join you after your normal character selection. Kameo options shown include Sonya, Jax, and Kano.

Host Geoff Keighley announced the new trailer earlier this week, confirming that we'd get our first look at gameplay after the game's cinematic announcement last month. Back then, Netherealm confirmed that the next game in the series would be a full reboot, titled Mortal Kombat 1, rather than MK12 like we were all expecting.

If you like what you see, you might not have to wait too long to play for yourself. Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release in September, but there'll be a Mortal Kombat 1 beta in August. If you fancy getting involved in that, however, you'll have to make sure you pre-order, as only those who buy in early will have access to the test.

