Mortal Kombat 1 reboots the entire series in September

Mortal Kombat 1 has been officially revealed at last, and as suspected, it's a reboot for the long-standing fighting series.

After several teasers from developer NetherRealm, most of which hinted at a series reboot, Mortal Kombat 1 has finally been revealed. The next game in the fighting saga will be with us on September 19, and it's ditching last-gen console platforms for a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S-dedicated launch.

You can check out the extensive reveal trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 just below. We know Shang Tsung is back at it once again, and he's joined by Mileena, Scorpion, and more, for what looks like a more historical setting this time around. This should play a massive factor in the reboot for the fighting series, taking it to a distinctly new setting.

A new era has begun. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/xE4N6PrYXnMay 18, 2023 See more

Curiously, though, Mortal Kombat 1's release plans actually include the Nintendo Switch. It's not that the Mortal Kombat franchise is any stranger to Nintendo's current console, but more than it's standing alongside the new-gen consoles for a launch. It's most likely going to be a cloud-based launch for Mortal Kombat 1 on the Nintendo Switch, just as the likes of Hitman 3 and A Plague Tale: Requiem saw.

With that new-gen launch comes a steep price tag, though. The console versions of Mortal Kombat 1 will set you back by $70, while the PC and the Nintendo Switch versions will cost you $60. There's also a Premium Edition selling for $110, and a flashy Kollector's Edition retailing for a staggering $250.

