First Mortal Kombat 2 trailer features game-accurate Fatalities and brings in The Boys star Karl Urban as new anti-hero Johnny Cage

People of Earthrealm, get ready for more Kombat. The first trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 is here and, as you might expect, the upcoming video game movie isn't pulling its punches but is providing buckets of the red stuff.

Focusing on Karl Urban's Johnny Cage being dragged into the next edition of the Mortal Kombat tournament, the Mortal Kombat 2 trailer sees the former box office headliner coming (perilously) face to face with Kitana's deadly fan weapon. Of course, there's more than your fair share of Fatalities and brutal deaths too, plus a taste of Shao Kahn's menacing presence.

As you can tell from the trailer, the big Mortal Kombat 2 newcomer is washed-up and obnoxious movie star Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban. Elsewhere, the fresh Kombatants include Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), series villain Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen), and Damon Herriman (Quan Chi). If that roster isn't stacked enough, there's also a chance that characters killed in the 2021 original could return. Dead rarely means dead in the Mortal Kombat universe, after all.

There's every reason to get excited for the Mortal Kombat sequel, too, as writer Jeremy Slater teases it's been getting Avengers: Endgame-style reactions with test audiences.

"I have been to those test screenings, which are full of Mortal Kombat fans, and watching them react to it the way I reacted to Avengers: Endgame. They were cheering and jumping out of their seats. Every joke is landing and they are loving it," Slater told ComicBook. "It's one of the greatest moments of my life. That's why you get into this business."

Mortal Kombat 2 is hitting cinemas on October 24, 2025. For more, check out the rest of this year's unmissable movie release dates.