Mortal Kombat 2 director teases the return of characters that were killed in the first movie: "There are ways to bring dead characters back"

News
By published

The sequel will "deal with spirits" for these surprising comebacks

Mortal Kombat
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

As the first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 just dropped, we also got another big update about the upcoming sequel. The confirmed cast includes two returning stars, Josh Lawson and Max Huang, even though their characters, Kano and Kung Lao, were killed in the 2021 movie.

Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat co-creator and head of gaming developer NetherRealm Studios, teased the surprising return of these characters during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, and offered a mysterious explanation.

"I can say Josh Lawson doesn't play Kano's twin," Boon clarified, while pointing at the Mortal Kombat lore from the video games to argue how this storyline could make sense in the story. "We've killed a number of characters who are in Mortal Kombat 1 and our latest games. So we deal with spirits and the NetherRealm and things like that. There are ways to bring dead characters back," he added.

Along with Lawson's Kano and Huang's Lao, Mortal Kombat 2 features the return of Lewis Tan's Cole Young, Hiroyuki Sanada's Scorpion, and Jessica McNamee's Sonya Blade, with Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Queen Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen), and Quan Chi (Damon Herriman) joining the cast for the first time.

The team behind the ultra-violent sequel worked to "maximize everything", to "just build on where we were and then make it significantly more intense, bigger in scale, bigger in variation, bigger across the board really as a cinematic experience," director Simon McQuoid told EW.

"We go to lots of different realms, so that in itself gives the film a very distinct and varied visual approach," McQuoid continued, adding about the vision of the upcoming film: "What I realized was go bigger, go bolder, don't hold back, and really feed off the history of Mortal Kombat more. Just let it rip, and that's what we've done."

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to be released in cinemas on October 24, 2025. For more, check out the other upcoming video game movies coming your way very soon.

See more Movies News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more news
The Boys
The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and he's already a hit in early screenings
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat 2 unveils the first look at The Boys star Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in the most Johnny Cage way imaginable
Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities Conan the Barbarian
All Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities and how to perform them
Jason Mantzoukas and Anthony Mackie in Twisted Metal
One star is "heartbroken" that they can't return for Twisted Metal season 2 due to scheduling conflicts, teasing that the upcoming instalment is "going to be nuts"
John Wick
Keanu Reeves has a very blunt reaction to if he'd return for another John Wick movie: "The character's dead"
Latest in Action Movies
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat 2 director teases the return of characters that were killed in the first movie: "There are ways to bring dead characters back"
The Boys
The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and he's already a hit in early screenings
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Sadie Sink addresses Marvel casting rumors after Jean Grey and Spider-Man 4 reports
Novocaine
The Boys star Jack Quaid is fans' top pick to play Max Payne after his new action movie, but the actor admits he's never played the games
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers hope that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are a "new beginning" for the MCU
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
Avengers: Doomsday directors say there's "nobody else in the world" who could play Doctor Doom like Robert Downey Jr. in "the way he's about to"
Latest in News
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing companion Shadowheart, a young half-elf woman with long tied-back black hair
Baldur's Gate 3 animation impresses Larian Studios, prompting one dev to say "mature" animation of the RPG "would pop the f*** off"
Captain America holds up his shield in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals devs reveal Season 2 is already completed, and that the studio has already completed designs for Season 3 and 4
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
28 years after Final Fantasy 7 introduced a generation to the concept of waifus, Tetsuya Nomura says Tifa's popularity is "not just about appearance"
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all
GTA 6
Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
More about action movies
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4

Sadie Sink addresses Marvel casting rumors after Jean Grey and Spider-Man 4 reports
The Boys

The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and he's already a hit in early screenings
Titus in Warhammer Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 promises to "redefine the standards of third-person action games," but I'd rather it fix Space Marine 2's biggest problem
See more latest
Most Popular
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing companion Shadowheart, a young half-elf woman with long tied-back black hair
Baldur's Gate 3 animation impresses Larian Studios, prompting one dev to say "mature" animation of the RPG "would pop the f*** off"
Captain America holds up his shield in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals devs reveal Season 2 is already completed, and that the studio has already completed designs for Season 3 and 4
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
28 years after Final Fantasy 7 introduced a generation to the concept of waifus, Tetsuya Nomura says Tifa's popularity is "not just about appearance"
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all
GTA 6
Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Sadie Sink addresses Marvel casting rumors after Jean Grey and Spider-Man 4 reports
Adolescence
Viewers are raving about Stephen Graham's hard-hitting new Netflix crime drama with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score: "Some of the best TV I've ever seen"
The Boys
The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and he's already a hit in early screenings
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights
Robert De Niro talks playing dual roles in his new gangster movie from the co-writer of Goodfellas and Casino – and his surprising personal connection to the film