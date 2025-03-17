The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and he's already a hit in early screenings

Karl Urban looks the part in the first look at Mortal Kombat 2's Johnny Cage

The Boys
(Image credit: Prime Video)

The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 has arrived, with the game franchise's co-creator Ed Boon teasing a "fresh" take on the Kombatant, who is best known for his brash, obnoxious personality and back catalog of B-movies such as Ninja Mime and The Gist of My Fist.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we now have a glimpse at a snarling Johnny Cage, sporting his trademark shades.

"His integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores," Boon said. "He's a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing. Karl, his depiction of Johnny Cage is different than our games in some ways. He's adding his own [flair] to it, but I think it'll feel fresh. There's like a novelty factor in there."

Boon added that Johnny Cage's introduction is "ridiculously hilarious" in Mortal Kombat 2 and his role featured "some of the biggest laughs" from early test screenings.

Previously, we had gotten snapshots of The Boys star Karl Urban's depiction of Johnny Cage. Firstly, through the medium of a suitably obnoxious belt buckle – and then a poster pointing towards his days as a washed-up Hollywood actor.

As you can see below, there's also a first look at the fan-wielding fan favorite Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) and Mortal Kombat villain Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford).

Mortal Kombat 2 features the return of Lewis Tan's Cole Young, Hiroyuki Sanada's Scorpion, and Jessica McNamee's Sonya Blade. Newcomers in the ultra-violent sequel include Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen), and Quan Chi (Damon Herriman).

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to be released in cinemas on October 24, 2025. For more, check out the other upcoming video game movies coming your way very soon.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

