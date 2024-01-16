First teaser for Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is suitably obnoxious

The first look at Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and it’s suitably obnoxious.

Thanks to producer Todd Garner, we now have the first glimpse of the movie star-turned-Earthrealm protector. As you can see below, Karl Urban’s character is taking cues from his video game counterpart with a belt buckle that spells out 'CAGE'. Subtlety? Never heard of it.

pic.twitter.com/hNb2sN8sPXJanuary 16, 2024 See more

Garner has liberally sprinkled other teases in the past week as filming continues, including Kitana’s fan and Shao Kahn’s skull-busting hammer.

The producer warned, however, that the first Mortal Kombat 2 trailer won’t be coming "for months"

While we know very little about the sequel – the follow-up to the 2021 movie that proved a hit on the streamer then known as HBO Max – we do know which newcomers will be duking it out in Mortal Kombat.

Alongside The Boys’ Karl Urban is Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted) as Jade, Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Kitana, Martyn Ford (F9) as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Falcon and The Winter Soldier) as King Jerrod, Damon Herriman (Justified) as Quan Chi, C.J. Bloomfield (Furiosa) as Baraka, and Ana Thu Nguyen (One Night) as Sindel.

That collection of cast members suggests that Mortal Kombat will be heading to the realm of Edenia in the sequel, with a potential war against Outworld and the brutal Shao Kahn lingering just over the horizon.

Get over here! Find out more about the latest adaptations with our guide to upcoming video game movies. Then start looking ahead to the wider world of Hollywood – Johnny Cage's Ninja Mime 4 sadly doesn't feature – with these movie release dates.