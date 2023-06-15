Mortal Kombat 2 casts its Shao Kahn, Quan Chi, and more

A fresh round of casting for Mortal Kombat 2 has revealed the actors who'll be bringing Shao Kahn, Quan Chi, Queen Sindel, and Jerrod to life.

Deadline reports that Martyn Ford, a bodybuilder who's already made appearances in films including F9, will portray the iconic villain Shao Kahn. Damon Herriman, known for his role as Dewey Crowe in Justified and Charles Manson in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will play the somewhat less iconic villain Quan Chi. Ana Thu Nguyen, who has only a handful of credits in smaller films, will play Queen Sindel.

We're also getting Desmond Chiam, who played Dovich in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as King Jerrod. While the other newly-announced characters will be familiar to most fans of the Mortal Kombat games, Jerrod is an obscure pull. He's only been mentioned in the series backstory as the husband of Sindel and father of Kitana.

Previous cast member reveals include Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Tati Gabrielle as Jade. Returning cast members from the previous film include Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and several more.

Simon McQuoid directed the previous film and will be returning to do the same here. The film is written by Jeremy Slater, who's known for his work on the live-action Fantastic Four and Death Note films, as well as streaming series like The Umbrella Academy and Moon Knight.

Check out our guide to all the most notable upcoming movies for 2023 and beyond. Over in the gaming world, the fighting franchise is getting ready for another major reboot with Mortal Kombat 1.