Mortal Kombat 2 unveils the first look at The Boys star Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in the most Johnny Cage way imaginable

News
By
published

Here's Johnny!

Mortal Kombat
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The first look at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 has arrived - and it's just as dramatic as we thought it would be.

"It's Johnny ******* Cage. Mortal Kombat II – coming soon only in theaters," the official Mortal Kombat 2 Twitter posted alongside a poster for a fake movie about Johnny Cage starring Karl Urban as the iconic video game character. "Uncaged Fury," the poster reads. "From the studio that brought you Rebel Without a Cage." You can check out the poster below.

Mortal Kombat 2, which serves as a follow-up to 2021's successful Mortal Kombat, is directed by Simon McQuoid from a screenplay penned by Jeremy Slater. The cast includes Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Lewis Tan as cole Young, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, and Tati Gabrielle as Jade.

Urban is arguably best known for his role as Billy Butcher in Amazon Prime's hit superhero satire series The Boys, in which he has starred in some 32 episodes and appeared in the spin-off Gen V. Johnny Cage was previously portrayed by Linden Ashby in the 1995 movie, Matt Mullins in the 2011 fan-made movie, and Casper Van Dien in the Machinima series Mortal Kombat: Legacy.

Mortal Kombat 2 hits theaters on October 24, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies, or, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.

See more Movies News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

More about action movies
The cast of Thunderbolts

The mystery of the Thunderbolts asterisk might have been solved by a new poster
Captain America: Brave New World trailer

When is Captain America: Brave New World on streaming? Speculation on the potential Disney Plus release date
Marvel&#039;s Wolverine

Our predictions for February's State of Play: long-awaited release dates, more Ghost of Yotei, and… Bloodborne?
See more latest
See comments