Karate Kid: Legends releases new trailer featuring intense fights, a lot of Karate Kid nostalgia, and Peter Parker comparisons

Karate Kid: Legends just released a new trailer featuring some intense fights with Jackie Chan's Mr. Han and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso, as well as a lot of Karate Kid nostalgia.

Ahead of the film's release next month, the new footage teases the film with a special focus on Li Fong (played by Ben Wang), the lead teenager who will learn to fight to defend himself against bullies. "Let's make a karate kid," says LaRusso as he joins forces with Mr. Han. At the end of the trailer, which you can see above, Li is described as "the Chinese Peter Parker", and we love that for him.

We already got a first trailer for Karate Kid: Legends back in December 2024, which showed Mr. Han paying a visit to Daniel LaRusso to enlist his help in training Li, teaching him the Miyagi ways to become the next Karate Kid.

Karate Kid: Legends brings two different Karate Kid worlds together, with Macchio reprising his character from the original movies and the Netflix sequel, and Chan returning for the first time since the 2010 remake. As a new student is in trouble, both martial arts masters join forces to honor the legacy of Mr. Miyagi.

The cast also includes Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley and Ming-Na Wen, with Jonathan Entwistle directing the film from a screenplay by Rob Lieber.

With Cobra Kai season 6 ending last February, we know fans are already starving for more adventures in the franchise. And in case you're wondering how Karate Kid: Legends fits into the Cobra Kai timeline, the events of the new movie take place three years after the ending of Cobra Kai.

The Netflix show is over, but Ralph Macchio wouldn't mind doing a movie in a few years if the upcoming movie is a success. "Listen, I said it was the end for me when I got done with the last 1980s Karate Kid movie. So I will say never say never. If Karate Kid: Legends does well, I would love to see a Cobra Kai movie in two or three years" he said recently.

Karate Kid: Legends is set to hit theaters on May 30, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip through our list of movie release dates.