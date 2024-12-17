First Karate Kid: Legends trailer sees Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan team up as they pass on Miyagi's legacy to a new Karate Kid

The first trailer for Karate Kid: Legends has arrived – and we're more than ready for the beloved martial arts franchise to return to the big screen.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) pay a visit to Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do. "I did not come looking for Sensei Miyagi," Mr. Han says to Daniel. "I came looking for you." Han enlists Daniel to help him train Li Fong (Ben Wang) to become the next Karate Kid, explaining to him that, "Li is to me what you meant to Sensei Miyagi".

Throughout the trailer, we see Li go through a journey that is not unlike the journey that a young Daniel went through in the first Karate Kid film – though the fight choreography is much more impressive. We also get to see Daniel and Mr. Han kick some butt towards the end of the clip – and we're not surprised that Chan has still got it (especially after Cobra Kai star Jacob Bertrand told us that Chan still "fights like a 20-year-old").

Though the creators of Cobra Kai are not involved, the new film still takes place in the same universe, specifically three years after the series finale of the hit Netflix spin-off show – and cameos are always a possibility. The cast includes Joshua Jackson, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, Wyatt Oleff, and Jennifer-Lyn Christie.

