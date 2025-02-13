Ralph Macchio wants to see a Cobra Kai movie in "two or three years" if Karate Kid: Legends does well: "I will never say never"

Ralph Macchio wouldn't mind doing a Cobra Kai movie in a few years, provided Karate Kid: Legends is a success.

"Listen, I said it was the end for me when I got done with the last 1980s Karate Kid movie," Macchio told NME. "So I will say never say never. If Karate Kid: Legends does well, I would love to see a Cobra Kai movie in two or three years."

Karate Kid: Legends marks the actor's first big screen outing as Daniel LaRusso since 1989's The Karate Kid Part 3. Macchio was absent Hilary Swank-led Next Karate Kid and the 2010 reboot, and officially returned to the franchise in 2018 for Cobra Kai. The series takes place some 30 years after the third Karate Kid film, with Daniel and his longtime rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) operating competing karate dojos in the Valley. The critically acclaimed series has come to an end after six seasons, which sees each major character going off on their own new adventure.

Karate Kid: Legends sees Daniel team up with none other than Mr. Han, the sensei from the 2010 reboot. Together, the two train the world's next Karate Kid.

Continued Macchio: "As long as there's a way to be truthful to the characters, to propel a story in a way that opens it up to generations, it's something I’d be open to having a conversation about."

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is streaming now on Netflix. Karate Kid: Legends is set to hit theaters on May 30.