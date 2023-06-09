Is Mortal Kombat 1 on PS4?

Mortal Kombat on PS4 isn't happening folks, sorry. Currently, listings only have it for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and, weirdly, Switch. That means the game is almost entirely a current gen release, barring that Switch version. That's unlikely to change, with a definite move away from last gen consoles in the last few months generally after a some early cross-gen releases. So, if bad luck if you were hoping for better news - here's everything we do know so far about what Mortal Kombat PS4 is releasing on.

Is Mortal Kombat on PS4? There is currently no Mortal Kombat 1 PS4 release planned. The game was announced in mid-May, with a clear platform line up of PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and Switch, which you can see when you pre order the game (shown in the main image).

That Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order info is basically confirmation then. 2019's Mortal Kombat 11 was obviously released on PS4 as it came out just before PS5, which it did also eventually release on. However, this time the favor has not been repaid, with the follow up releasing only on PS5. With the latest PlayStation 5 being out a while now, the crossplatform releases are drying up as developers focus on the benefits of current tech and leave the older consoles behind.

While Mortal Kombat 1 developer Netherrealm Studios hasn't commented on the lack of a PS4 release for Mortal Kombat 1, it's likely that it doesn't want to be held back by developing a cross platform game. Obviously the PS4 is still a viable console with a big user base, but the latest Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay is certainly levering all the rib cage shattering ick tech it can from current tech, which makes it unlikely a lower spec PS4 version is currently being considered.

