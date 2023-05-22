Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order guide, including Premium and Kollector's Edition

Mortal Kombat is back. Following a four-year gap, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to deliver the same bloody action and easy-to-learn but hard-to-master controls that have made the fighting games so popular for over 30 years. Acting as a soft reboot and the twelfth main installment in the franchise, Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders are now popping up all over the web, so here's what you need to know.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1 will feature new reimagined versions of its legendary roster with a "brand-new cinematic narrative featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for the wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters". Everyone from Liu Kang to Sub-Zero to Scorpion to Johhny Cage will appear – the latter will even get his own Jean-Claude Van Damme skin. Mileena will also return to the starting roster, while Kameo Fighters will be introduced to assist players during combat. It's got all the makings of another bonafide hit once more.

Mortal Kombat 1 will release across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 19th, 2023. While still a few months away, pre-orders have now gone live at several retailers, some offering better bonuses than others. To help make sense of this, we've collated all of Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order details below, including where to find the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition as well as the highly sought-after Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition.

While we'll be keeping an eye out for any deals or special pre-order offers, it's worth being aware of Mortal Kombat 1's MSRP across its various editions.

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition - $69.99 / £59.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $109.99 / £89.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition - $249.99 / £239.99

Where to pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 in the US

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) | $69.99 at Amazon

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the US. This is the standard variation that provides access to Shang Tsung as a playable character as well as access to the beta in August 2023. Also available: PS Store | Target | GameStop

Mortal Kombat 1 (Xbox Series X/S) | $69.99 at Amazon

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X/S version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the US. This is the standard variation that provides access to Shang Tsung as a playable character as well as access to the beta in August 2023. Also available: MS Store | Target

Mortal Kombat 1 (Nintendo Switch) | $69.99 at Amazon

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the US. This is the standard variation that provides access to Shang Tsung as a playable character, however, Switch players do not get access to the early beta. Also available: GameStop | Nintendo

Mortal Kombat 1 (PC) | $69.99 at Steam

Pre-orders for the PC version (digital) of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the US. This is the standard variation that provides access to Shang Tsung as a playable character, however, PC players do not get access to the early beta. Also available: Epic Store

Where to pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 in the UK

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) | £59.99 £48.85 at Hit

Save £11 - Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the UK. This is the standard variation that provides access to Shang Tsung as a playable character as well as access to the beta in August 2023. Also available: Amazon | ShopTo

Mortal Kombat 1 (Xbox Series X/S) | £59.99 £48.85 at Hit

Save £11 - Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X/S version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the UK. This is the standard variation that provides access to Shang Tsung as a playable character as well as access to the beta in August 2023. Also available: Amazon | ShopTo

Mortal Kombat 1 (Nintendo Switch) | £59.99 £48.85 at Amazon

Save £11 - Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the UK. This is the standard variation that provides access to Shang Tsung as a playable character, however, Switch players do not get access to the early beta. Also available: Amazon | ShopTo

Mortal Kombat 1 (PC) | £59.99 at Steam

Pre-orders for the PC version (digital) of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the UK. This is the standard variation that provides access to Shang Tsung as a playable character, however, PC players do not get access to the early beta. Also available: Epic Store

Where to pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition in the US

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (PS5) | $109.99 at Amazon

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the US. This is the Premium Edition that comes with early access to the beta, Shang Tsung as a playable character, early access to DLC characters, the Kombat Pack (six new playable characters, including Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johhny Cage) as well as 1,250 Dragon Krystals. Also available: Target | PS Store

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (Xbox Series X/S) | $109.99 at Amazon

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X/S version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the US. This is the Premium Edition that comes with early access to the beta, Shang Tsung as a playable character, early access to DLC characters, the Kombat Pack (six new playable characters, including Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johhny Cage) as well as 1,250 Dragon Krystals. Also available: MS Store | GameStop

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (Nintendo Switch) | $109.99 at Amazon

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the US. This is the Premium Edition that comes with Shang Tsung as a playable character, early access to DLC characters, the Kombat Pack (six new playable characters, including Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johhny Cage) as well as 1,250 Dragon Krystals. Also available: GameStop | Target

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (PC) | $109.99 at Steam

Pre-orders for the PC version (digital) of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the UK. This is the Premium Edition that comes with Shang Tsung as a playable character, early access to DLC characters, the Kombat Pack (six new playable characters, including Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johhny Cage) as well as 1,250 Dragon Krystals. Also available: Epic Store

Where to pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition in the UK

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (PS5) | £89.99 £68.85 at Hit

Save £21 - Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the UK. This is the Premium Edition that comes with early access to the beta, Shang Tsung as a playable character, early access to DLC characters, the Kombat Pack (six new playable characters, including Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johhny Cage) as well as 1,250 Dragon Krystals. Also available:

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (Xbox Series X/S) | £89.99 £68.85 at Hit

Save £21 - Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X/S version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the UK. This is the Premium Edition that comes with early access to the beta, Shang Tsung as a playable character, early access to DLC characters, the Kombat Pack (six new playable characters, including Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johhny Cage) as well as 1,250 Dragon Krystals. Also available:

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (Nintendo Switch) | £109.99 at Nintendo

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the US, however, the Premium Edition is not up at any retailers currently. There's a holding page at the Nintendo Store but no purchase is available yet. This version comes with Shang Tsung as a playable character, early access to DLC characters, the Kombat Pack (six new playable characters, including Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johhny Cage) as well as 1,250 Dragon Krystals.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium (PC) | £89.99 £84.99 at Steam

Save £5 - Pre-orders for the PC version (digital) of Mortal Kombat 1 are now live in the UK. This is the Premium Edition that comes with Shang Tsung as a playable character, early access to DLC characters, the Kombat Pack (six new playable characters, including Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johhny Cage) as well as 1,250 Dragon Krystals. Also available: Epic Store

Where to pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition pre-orders have now (mostly) sold out in the US and the UK. If any more stock is made available, we'll be updating this page as to where you purchase the Kollector's Edition.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition includes:

Early access to the beta

Shang Tsung as a playable character

Early access to DLC characters

Early access to the game starting on September 14th

Kombat Pack (six new playable characters, including Jean-Claude Van Damme skin)

Liu Kang sculpture

Limited Edition COARSE art prints

Exclusive Liu Kang in-game color variant

2,700 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency)

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition (PS5/Xbox/Switch) | Check Amazon US

At a price of $249.99, this Kollector's edition is not cheap but does come with lots of goodies for the hardcore Mortal Kombat fan. Stock has sold out at most retailers but we'll update if any more make their way to the web. Also check: Target | GameStop

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition (PS5/Xbox/Switch) | Check Amazon UK

It's a similar story in the UK with the Kollector's Editon now sold out at most retailers, outside of extortionate price on eBay. It's priced at £239.99 but going for over £300 on the site. We'll update this if more stock arrives. Also check: GAME

