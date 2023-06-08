Mortal Kombat 1 characters: Every confirmed fighter on the roster

There's no fewer than ten Mortal Kombat 1 characters confirmed for the roster of this wildly anticipated fighting game. Developer NetherRealm took to the stage at Summer Game Fest to debut MK1 gameplay footage, which revealed a new look for some fan-favorite fighters and the addition of a brand new Kameo Fighter system which will let you build some wickedly brutal teamups when Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19.

It's worth remembering that this Mortal Kombat 1 characters list is only partially complete. The studio is promising that this series reboot will reimagine each of the fighters, with respect to their stories and fighting styles, so expect plenty more surprises in the coming weeks. It's also worth remembering that Mortal Kombat 11 launched with a 25-character roster in 2019, which was later expanded to 37 through two Kombat Packs and a story expansion.

Basically, this Mortal Kombat 1 roster is only the beginning. So keep reading to find every confirmed MK1 character that we know about so far.

All confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 characters

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Kitana

Kung Lao

Liu Kang

Mileena

Raiden

Scorpion

Shang Tsung (pre-order exclusive)

Sub-Zero

All confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo characters

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Goro

Jackson "Jax" Briggs

Kano

Kung Lao

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Sonya Blade

Stryker

Mortal Kombat 1 features a new Kameo Fighters system where you can call upon another famous MK fighter to assist you in battle – combining their moveset with your primary character selection to perform devastating offensive and support-based moves, including hard-hitting Fatal Blows, brutal Fatalities, and defensive Breakers.

NetherRealm says that each Kameo Fighter is based on a classic version of the character pulled from over 30 years of Mortal Kombat history. Additionally, while some characters from the main roster will receive Kameo Fighter variants (meaning you could pair up two Sub-Zeroes, for example), it's understood that some characters may be exclusive to the Kameo system. I have bolded those in the above MK1 Kameo characters list

Mortal Kombat 1 is one of our most anticipated new games of 2023. While we wait for it, be sure to dive into one of the best fighting games you can play today.