Where to buy Xbox Series X: stock replenishment updates for you

Chances to buy an Xbox Series X are few and far between of late, to say the least, but we're still expecting stores to get small amounts of stock before Christmas. We've listed all the retailers below most likely to get more Series X stock in again soon and we'd advise checking out the links as often as you can

We've got a guide on where to buy a PS5 too, but finding Sony stock seems to be even more difficult right now in all honesty.

After the links below, you'll find some more detailed updates on the latest situations at individual retailers. Keep checking back in on this guide as we'll be updating it next time we get warnings of Xbox Series X stock coming back online.

Where to buy Xbox Series X

Our pro tip for finding Xbox Series X stock is to open up the retailer tabs keep refreshing them when you can. We will of course be updating this page as soon as we hear about any updates on when you'll be able to buy an Xbox Series X or when to next expect stock. Do keep an eye on those prices though as we've seen some third-party merchants on Amazon and other sites go past the usual asking price.

Where to buy Xbox Series X - USA

Amazon

It's been quiet on the Xbox Series X stock front for a while to be honest, but as the biggest online store in the world, it's still the one we'd check first every day. Sometimes the listing page goes missing, so you might have to search manually.

View Deal

Walmart

It's not looking great at the moment as Walmart has recently removed the Xbox Series X listing page, instead pointing you back towards a generic set of Xbox results while the store awaits fresh stock. In recent weeks though, Walmart has provided advanced warnings of specific times and dates new stock is going online, so keep checking back in with us here and we'll let you know as soon as Walmart sends us word. Be warned though, Series X stock has gone in minutes each time it's come back.

View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy recently confirmed it would not be getting any more Xbox Series X stock into its physical stores for the rest of the year, so online is your best bet for sure - you'll be able to pick up your online order from a local store if you do get lucky though.

View Deal

Microsoft

You'd think this would be your strongest source of Xbox Series X stock, but we've found the Microsoft store to be incredibly slow with any launches. It must have been pretty slammed for the most part as it seemed to take a long time for listings to appear. Always worth checking though of course.View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series X - UK

Amazon

Checking Amazon every day is still a solid piece of advice as stock has briefly appeared a few times recently, but it's so fleeting and at such random times of day we're not entirely sure reports are always genuine. Even so, as the UK's biggest online store, you'd be mad to write them off.

View Deal

Very

Talk about a people's champ. A group of scalpers using bots recently boasted on Twitter about how it had bought a thousand Xbox Series X units here. Very worked out which orders they were and canceled the lot of them. For that reason, we're hopeful that stock will come back online for genuine individual buyers to have a crack at. Very isn't particularly a site everyone thinks of first when it comes to buying an Xbox Series X, so competition isn't quite as insane as at some of the other popular UK stores.

View Deal

Currys

We've arguably seen Currys get Xbox Series X restocks more frequently than anyone else in the UK and times and dates have sometimes been announced in advance too, making the store one of the more organized of the usual suspects. However, this has meant competition from other buyers has been massive and Currys has often utilized the dreaded digital queue system which of course often ends in disappointment by the time you get a turn.

View Deal

Box.co.uk

Tired of missing out to scalpers. Box has been the dark horse for next-gen of late getting way more stock in around launch than e expected. But it's trying something different right now as it's letting customers put their contact details into an online ballot for a fair chance to buy an Xbox Series X when it's in stock next week. This should hopefully get around the scalpers. Check out the full details at their site here.

View Deal

John Lewis

We expected more of John Lewis, but it's been really slow with Xbox Series X stock, with none at all during the initial pre-order phase and not much else since in all honesty. However, John Lewis would be one of our preferred places to buy an Xbox Series X as its electronics come with a two-year guarantee at no extra cost compared to the regular single year you get everywhere else.

View Deal

Xbox Series X accessories

Picking up a spare controller or one of the best Xbox Series X headsets might be a smart move sooner rather than later just-in-case stock shortages on these items become an issue the closer we get to Christmas.

(Image credit: Steelseries)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you're not quite ready to drop the cash tomorrow take a look at Josh's Xbox Series X review and Xbox Series S review for the full verdicts and be sure to keep an eye on our regularly-updated guides to the latest Xbox Series X bundle deals and PS5 deals.