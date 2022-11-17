Xbox Series S drops to $249.99 ahead of Black Friday

Xbox Series S deals have hit hard ahead of Black Friday, with a range of retailers slashing $50 off the final price of the budget console. That means you can secure yourself an all-digital device for just $249.99 (was $299.99), with Amazon (opens in new tab), Microsoft (opens in new tab), and Best Buy (opens in new tab) all getting in on the action.

This is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on Microsoft's miniature offering. Previous Xbox Series S deals have dipped down to this position in the past, but not for a good few months now. The last time we saw such a price was back in the spring, but we've never seen it so widely available. Of course, this $50 saving comes as part of this year's Black Friday Xbox deals, which means it won't be around for long.

We wouldn't wait too long to take advantage. Last time we saw such an offer that stock moved off the shelves pretty quickly. We're lucky that so many stores have got involved with the price cut this time around, but we still wouldn't bank on this one making it through to the big day itself. Seeing as this discount started with Microsoft itself, we wouldn't expect to see additional cuts over the course of the next week - this is likely as good as it gets when it comes to cold hard savings. If, however, you're looking to maximise your value we'd recommend heading to Dell instead. There, you'll find a free $75 gift card (opens in new tab) included with the full $299.99 price of the console.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Xbox Series S deals further down the page.

Today's best Xbox Series S deals

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The Xbox Series S is back down to its $249.99 record low price as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals this week. We haven't seen this $50 discount in some time now, with it last popping up in the spring. We'd move fast on this one, then, though if Amazon is out of stock by the time you get there, Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Microsoft (opens in new tab) are also offering this discount.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S | $75 gift card | $299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

If you're after even greater value, and plan on securing more Black Friday deals at Dell this season, you'll find a $75 gift card up for grabs here. That effectively brings the price of the Xbox Series S console down to $224.



More of today's best Xbox Series S deals

We're rounding up all the latest Xbox Series S deals from across the web, if you're too late to the party on the offers above.

