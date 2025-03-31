The 2TB Seagate Expansion Card has returned to a price I haven't seen since last year's Black Friday

The Seagate Expansion Card is one of your only viable options out there if you want to upgrade your internal Xbox Storage. Whether it's the 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB versions, it sadly doesn't come cheap, but that's where big sales events come in.

Thanks to the last remaining spring sales, you can grab the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB for $199.99 at Amazon right now, saving you around 10% off its average price of $223.34. Not only does that mean one of the best Xbox Series X hard drive, SSD, and memory card storage solutions is under that $200 price tag sweet spot, but that only saves you over $23 which could be better spent towards a couple months of Game Pass Ultimate to start filling up that 2TB worth of space.



The last time I spotted this 2TB model this cheap was during last year's Black Friday sales. During the influx of November sales, the Expansion card dropped in price to $193.43, a record low for the time. This current discount isn't record-breaking by any means, but being over $6 away from its record low is worth celebrating - especially if you're desperate for some extra Xbox storage.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB SSD | $223.34 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $23.35 - Amazon may say this 2TB SSD used to be $359.99, but the average price of this drive is really $223.34. That doesn't mean it's not a great deal, as right now, you're still saving over $23 off its usual price. Its current saving is the kind I haven't seen since Black Friday - which makes this under $200 deal even more of a rarity worth grabbing. Buy it if: ✅ 2TB is enough

✅ You have a Game Pass subscription

✅ You have a digital-only Series X or S Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to grab the WD Black C50 1TB to keep costs lower

❌ You need more than 2TB worth of storage Price check: Best Buy: $249.99 | Walmart: $314.99 UK: £214.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB SSD?

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB drive is one of the only options when it comes to internal storage for your Xbox Series X console. That's because, whether it's the Xbox Series X or Series, there's no M.2 port to be found, so you can't simply grab the best SSDs for gaming and start downloading as many Game Pass games as your heart desires. Seagate and Western Digital are the only brands out there filling in that internal Xbox storage gap - but whether the Seagate Expansion Card 2TB SSD is the right fit for you depends on a few factors.



Firstly, performance. Seagate's Expansion Card can match the same speedy performance of that of the onboard Xbox Series X internal NVMe SSD at every turn, meaning it's one of few storage devices that'll let you use the console's quick-resume feature. Yet, while it's speedy, it is one of the priciest storage options out there. Without the current $199.99 discount, the 2TB version retails for a staggering $359.99 - the same price as the 1TB Xbox Series S console, if you can believe that.



If you'd prefer to keep costs lower, you have to consider storage capacity. As an alternative to this 2TB drive, you could pick up the 1TB or 512GB versions, but you'd have to ensure that'd be enough for your gaming needs. As games continue to get more storage demanding, a 1TB Xbox Series X hard drive might not go as far. Whereas the 2TB of this Seagate Expansion Card may be on the pricey side, discount or not, it will help futureproof your Xbox console.

For a while now, the WD Black C50 drive was an ideal alternative, as the 1TB version is typically a lot cheaper, and right now it's even $109.99 at Amazon. At that price, it's even more budget-friendly than the 1TB equivalent of the Seagate Expansion Card - but with a 2TB model now available and also down to $199.99 right now at Amazon, which one you'd prefer would depend entirely on what brand you prefer.



There's also the option of switching things up with one of the best external hard drives for gaming. Hard drives won't have the high-end speeds of an SSD, but they also won't have the high-end price tags of them either. HDD drives like the WD My Passport 4TB have an MSRP of $149.99, and that's providing you with double the storage of the 2TB Seagate drive.



Of course, with an external hard drive, you are giving up the option of running Xbox Series X games - as they can only transfer and store them instead. If you want the pros of more storage for your Xbox console while still being able to actually play them, then the 2TB Seagate Expansion Card is a great option for your console. Just be sure to keep in mind that the spring sales are coming to an end, so you'll want to grab it as soon as possible before it sneaks back up to its eye-watering MSRP.

