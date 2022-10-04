Black Friday Xbox controller deals 2022: everything we expect to see in November

Black Friday Xbox controller deals will officially kick off next month, which means there's plenty of time to prep for your new setup. Whether you're upgrading to something a little more premium, swapping out a failing set of buttons, or adding to your couch co-op roster, you're sure to find plenty of discounts across this range come November. We regularly see Microsoft itself discounting its pads, as well as savings from brands like Thrustmaster, Razer, Nacon, and Turtle Beach during these sales - so you're covered whatever budget you're working with.

We've been keeping a close eye out for the best Xbox Series X controllers of the year, but many of these gamepads also work with older consoles and PC as well. That means we know exactly which models will be offering up the best value in this year's Black Friday Xbox controller deals, but also how much you should be paying for them. That's because we've been tracking cheap Xbox controllers for years now, so we know exactly what a good deal looks like and exactly where to find it.

That's why we're rounding up everything we expect to see from this year's sale right here. Amongst Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, controllers are some of the hottest items on the shelves, so whether you're chasing a record low price or a high-value bundle offer you can bet there will be plenty of choice.

When will Black Friday Xbox controller deals start? Black Friday Xbox controller deals are due to officially land on November 25. However, we are expecting to see these discounts actually arriving from the start of Thanksgiving week onwards. That's when we saw the brightest discounts hit the shelves last year, but sales starting from as early as this month.

What to expect from Black Friday Xbox controller deals 2022

(Image credit: Future)

But let's start from the top. The Elite Series 2 controller is always the one to look out for during sales events. Its list price is still $179.99 so anything below that is still technically a deal - though its recent price has generally seen it available for around the $150 mark in the past couple of months. This, and the new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core will be the biggest splashes this year, offering premium fine-tuned controls for what we're hoping will be a fraction of the original price.

(Image credit: Future/Brendan Griffiths)

Razer's Wolverine line of Xbox controllers are also definite strong contenders for price cuts this year. The gaming hardware behemoth always get's involved with the Black Friday Xbox controller deals and we'd expect to see even the newest Wolverine V2 on offer. Given that controller and all its brethren are some of the best Razer controllers available from the brand, we'd keep an eye on all of these. The Razer Wolverine Ultimate, for example, despite being the older model, always sees deep cuts from its $160 list price, and has already been down to $110 once this year. The winter sales period is an easy chance to match or better this.

Elsewhere, the Turtle Beach Recon controller's already decent price of $50 could mean it's not going to see a deep cut, though a few dollars off would still represent a decent percentage off if it happens. It's a similar case with Nacon's (RIG's) Pro Compact controller from this year too. Nonetheless, these represent the variety and spread of what's likely to be available.

But, as we've said before, these are just a few big fish in a large pond of options. Even the most budget of entries will get price cuts if you're looking for a quick hit or easy solution, while those more premium ones will be mighty tempting of course.

Last year's best Black Friday Xbox controller deals

(opens in new tab) PDP Wired Xbox controller | $34.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Save $7 – This Officially licensed Xbox controller from PDP came in at a great price in the Revenant Blue color. It's a wired gamepad that can also connect to the free PDP Control Hub App, which you can use to remap buttons, configure the triggers, and programme in the audio-altering functionality of the D-pad.



(opens in new tab) PowerA Fusion Pro Wired controller for Xbox One | $79.99 $43.99 at Best Buy

Save $36 - If you can't afford an Elite Series 2 controller but like the idea of having the additional suite of buttons and customisation, then consider this alternative from PowerA. While it's branded for Xbox One, it'll also work on Series X. The PowerA Fusion Pro will give you a competitive edge at a competitive price at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt | $59.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Save $10 – Walmart was running solid discounts on official Xbox Series X controllers, across many of the variant colorways including Electric Volt and Pulse Red (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller – Daystrike Camo Special Edition | $69.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 – Same great modernised design, only now it's in a special edition controller. Boasting compatibility with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and iOS devices, this controller in the limited Daystrike Camo color was fantastic value for money, with Best Buy offering $15 off as part of an early Black Friday promotion.

(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine Ultimate Wired controller | $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 – While it might have been designed for Xbox One, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is a fantastic controller with functionality supported across PC and Xbox Series X. This pad boasts optimized ergonomics, interchangeable parts, and colorful Chroma lighting – classic Razer.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro | $160 $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The best ever price on maybe the best ever Xbox Series X controller (so far?). The latter is subjective but the former is absolutely objective - this was a bargain price and the best way to get a seriously versatile Xbox and PC controller into your setup.



Last year's best Black Friday Xbox controller deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller – White | £ 54.99 £49.85 at Amazon

Save £5 – The official Xbox Series X controller was discounted at Amazon. With updated grips, triggers, and battery life, the Xbox Series X controller is undoubtedly among the best Xbox controllers available.

(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller | £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - The Razer Wolverine V2 controller had never been this cheap before - previous sales only ever offered up a £64.99 sales price here. That meant you were getting an excellent Xbox controller alternative and strong value for money all in one.

