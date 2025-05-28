The DualSense Edge costing $169 is the best thing about Days of Play 2025

If you've always wanted to pick up the DualSense Edge controller but have been put off by its $200 price tag, I have good news for you. This year's Days of Play sale has begun, and it's laying low the cost of PlayStation's homemade hardware. My personal favorite thing about this year's sale has to be the discounted DualSense Edge, since the pro controller hardly ever sees genuine discounts.

The limited-time 15% price cut brings the DualSense Edge down to $169 at Amazon, which, for once, makes it more affordable than its third-party rivals. If you're building a color-coordinated setup, you'll be glad to know that this price applies to both the original white and the Midnight Black versions.

View the full Days of Play sale at PS Direct

The DualSense Edge is the best PS5 controller for most players who want a little more pro in their gamepad, even if hardcore competitors might be swayed in other directions. The stock DualSense is going to be all that most PS5 players really need, so a more comfortable pro model with back paddles is an easy recommendation to anyone wanting a bit more for their PS5 gameplay. This controller's price is probably its biggest barrier to entry, but when it's down at a reasonable rate like this, it's an absolute steal.

DualSense Edge | $199.99 $169 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is the lowest price the DualSense Edge has ever dropped to since launch, and it makes it more affordable than the third-party officially licensed pro controllers for PS5. You have until June 11 to make the most of this discount, and I don't expect we'll see it drop this low again for some time. Buy it if: ✅ You like the DualSense

✅ You want some pro features

✅ You've been waiting for a price drop Don't buy it if: ❌ You're a competitive player

❌ You wouldn't use the pro features Price check: Walmart: $169 | PS Direct: $169.99 UK: £169.99 at Amazon

DualSense | $74.99 $54.88 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're just looking for a quick replacement, or to add a new color to your DualSense collection, the regular PS5 controllers are discounted for Days of Play too. Buy it if: ✅ You don't need pro features

✅ You want a spare controller

✅ You need a replacement Don't buy it if: ❌ You want some swappable parts

❌ You've already been burned by stick drift Price check: Walmart: $54 | PS Direct: $54.99 UK: £49.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the DualSense Edge?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The DualSense Edge is probably one of the most comfortable pro controllers on the shelves right now, especially if you're a fan of the symmetrical thumbstick layout PlayStation pads are known for. Since launch, it's hardly ever dropped in price, and when it has, it's been in $10 increments. Even Black Friday and Prime Day sales don't tempt the price of the Edge to fall, so I wouldn't count on this discount returning anytime soon.

I never reach for my regular DualSense, and haven't done since getting hold of the Edge. Even if I'm not playing a game that requires back paddles, they make the experience of playing a casual game so much more enjoyable, and the comfort that comes from the Edge's rounded grip corners means there's more room for my pinkies.

Besides that, a carrying case, and a few swappable thumbsticks, the DualSense Edge doesn't honestly add enough to warrant the price increase of up to $200. At $169.99, however, it's a much more reasonable buy, and the build quality is solid enough to justify that sort of purchase to my bank balance. Despite a lot of stick drift issues with the regular DualSense, I've not experienced any with the DualSense Edge in all my time using it. That said, I have heard others online complain about this, so it is an issue to factor in if you're worried about longevity.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

If you're looking for a pro controller for competitive gameplay though, you'll likely want something with more than two back paddles. What you really want is a controller that has four extra functions (or more), and something you can tailor to the way you play, and the games you're trying to excel in.

For my money, that controller is the Victrix Pro BFG, which has a fully modular design and four amazing back buttons. It's one of the most affordable PS5 gamepads too, even if the DualSense Edge is currently slightly cheaper, for a change. $179 at Amazon is actually excellent value for that kind of controller, so it's worth considering if you've been drawn to the DualSense Edge for its competitive FPS chops in particular.

The DualSense Edge is also one of the best PC controllers, but we also round up the best Xbox Series X controllers, and the best PS4 controllers.