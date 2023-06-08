Fortnite's Season 3 trailer puts dinosaurs next to Optimus Prime

We've got our best look at Fortnite Season 3 yet thanks to a new cinematic trailer.

Earlier today at the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase, Epic debuted a new trailer for Fortnite Season 3, giving us a brand new look at the season. This is the full cinematic trailer, that'll be viewable in-game when Season 3 launches, and it shows off players riding on dinosaurs, of all things, through the jungle. Oh, and that's before they meet up with Optimus Prime and other relics of Cybertron.

Adventure awaits in a world below! Get ready for #FortniteWILDS. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/S7yvOQ0CQZJune 8, 2023 See more

For Season 3, there's the subtitle of 'Wilds' being bundled along with it. Yes, despite Optimus Prime being included in the new season's Battle Pass (which we can attribute to the launch of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), there's a big new focus on the wildlife for Season 3, which is probably why we've got dinosaurs running rampant.

If you weren't already aware, Fortnite's new Season 3 will be rolling out on all platforms tomorrow on Friday, June 9, in less than 24 hours from now. Sadly there's no big fancy live event to round out this ongoing Season, which we guess we can't be entirely surprised about, since Epic does typically reserve these events for the beginnings of new Chapters instead.

We're now over five years into the life of Fortnite Battle Royale, but it's good to see Epic still keeping its game fresh by melding Transformers and dinosaurs together.

Check out our Summer Game Fest 2023 liveblog for a full look over all the other new announcements and trailers from the presentation.