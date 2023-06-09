Elden Ring fans really thought we'd see Shadow of the Erdtree at Summer Game Fest, now they're heartbroken

Elden Ring fans are feeling let down by Summer Game Fest after the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC didn't appear during yesterday's showcase.

On June 8, we were treated to several exciting reveals including the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date , some Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay , and a first look at Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth . There was one thing distinctively missing from Summer Games Fest 2023 though, and it was any kind of info on the upcoming Elden Ring DLC.

Since Shadow of the Erdtree was revealed back in February 2023 , fans were expecting some kind of update now that we've reached the summer period. As we know now, this didn't end up being the case but in the heat of the moment, some Elden Ring fans wholeheartedly believed that host Geoff Keighley was about to drop the DLC's first trailer or maybe even reveal its release date.

At the very end of this year's Summer Game Fest, Geoff set the scene: "Finally guys, it's time to get to our grand finale," he said, "it is a deep honor for me to present this game. What you're about to see is a world premiere trailer, that gives us a new look at an expansive world we can't wait to explore again" - sounds a lot like he's about to introduce Elden Ring, right?

"This game comes from a studio that surprised the world and redefined the RPG genre, with its iconic characters and rich storytelling," Keighley continues, "I want to thank them for this trailer for one of gaming's most anticipated upcoming releases. The rumors were true." The next thing we see is a trailer for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth - to which Elden Ring fans collectively sighed, today was not their day.

The reaction to this has been seen in various places, including Twitter - where the streamers above and below shared their live reaction to being baited by Keighley - However, my favorite reaction to the lack of Elden Ring is also the most dramatic. Just as the showcase started, Twitter user @botcguy tweeted: "IF ELDEN RING DLC DOESNT GET A TRAILER I'LL SET MY BANNER TO A FEET PIC" and to be fair to them, they kept their promise, as you can see below.

Summer Game Fest may not have had any Elden Ring, but we've still got the Xbox Games Showcase this weekend as well as the Starfield Direct and Ubisoft Forward .