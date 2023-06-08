The Witcher season 3 trailer teases monsters and mayhem

The first full trailer for The Witcher season 3 has debuted during this year's Summer Game Fest livestream.

"I won't abandon Ciri," Geralt says in the brief clip, which can be viewed above. "The dangers we've seen foretell a more menacing future. For the first time, I understand real fear." The trailer sees Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier take on a whole new land of monsters, mayhem, and bloodshed.

The official synopsis, meanwhile, gives us a taste of the peril surrounding our leads in the next installment of the hit fantasy Netflix series, based on the works of Andrzej Sapkowski.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the synopsis begins. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher season 3 has been split into two parts. The first volume debuts on June 29, with the second volume arriving a month later on July 27. It was previously announced that Geralt actor Henry Cavill is departing the show and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth from the fourth season.

