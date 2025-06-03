The Witcher 4 finally features manticores, and it sounds like protagonist Ciri might be able to fight one herself over 10 years after they were reportedly cut from the last RPG

We just got a significant new look at The Witcher 4 at today's Epic Games State of Unreal showcase , and it seems like the upcoming RPG might finally allow us to test our mettle against a legendary manticore – after the beasts were apparently cut from The Witcher 3 .

CD Projekt Red gave a fresh glimpse of its RPG in a tech demo showcase today, which opened with a cinematic scene showing a group of people traveling in the back of a wagon getting attacked by a ferocious, winged beast. As the developer shows off more footage, including our protagonist Ciri talking to a merchant in a bustling town, we find out that we actually just said hello to a manticore.

Ciri's conversation gives a bit more insight into the attack, as it sounds like Ciri was sent out to look for the merchant's wagons, which he had claimed were transporting salt. "I found them, and suffice to say, they'll not reach you," Ciri says, before pointing out that there wasn't a speck of salt to be found.

She clarifies that a smuggling trade is "of no concern to me," before adding: "The manticore that flattened your carts and devoured your men, quite the opposite." While the merchant begins to question her on this, we're unfortunately transported away to look at other juicy bits before we can finish listening to the full interaction. Needless to say, though, it certainly sounds like Ciri might want to take the beast on – perhaps that's what she was going to be asked to do.

Despite manticores appearing in The Witcher books and being mentioned in the games, players have never actually had the opportunity to take on one of the legendary creatures themselves. Leaks from 2014 suggested that The Witcher 3 was actually supposed to feature them, but they ended up being cut, even though a whole set of manticore gear was added in the Blood and Wine expansion.

We'll just have to wait and see what role the creatures have in the upcoming RPG – there's still no release date, but rest assured that it's targeting 60fps on current-gen consoles .

