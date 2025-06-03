The Witcher 4 showcase literally tosses Ciri a coin in a valley of plenty and that damn Netflix song is about to be stuck in my head for the next 6 months

The State of Unreal 2025 show ahead of Summer Game Fest opened with a substantial new look at The Witcher 4 and its impressive technical foundations, but there was one detail that stood out to me. Six years after the Netflix series got Toss a Coin to Your Witcher stuck in our collective consciousness, this demo literally opened with Ciri picking up a tossed coin in a valley of plenty.

In a brief introductory cutscene, we see a cart carrying a merchant attacked by what looks to be a manticore. As the merchant meets his death at the hands of the creature, a coin out of his treasury gets tossed aside. We see Ciri picking up that coin some time later, and the camera then pulls out to reveal that this scene is overlooking a beautiful, forested valley. We even visit a nearby town enjoying bustling trade in case the 'of plenty' part wasn't clear.

Coins were a big part of the early Witcher 4 teasers, so CD Projekt Red may just be keeping up the theme, but this specific chain of events is so on the nose I can't help but wonder if it's a specific reference. One thing's for sure, though – I'm about to have this song stuck in my head for another six months.

Of course, the big takeaway from today's showcase is the gorgeous open world, which will apparently see us follow Ciri far north to the never-before-seen region of Kovir. It looks incredible, and even more impressively, it seems the devs are targeting 60 FPS on current-gen base consoles. That's a downright delicious promise.

