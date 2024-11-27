As The Witcher 4 enters its "full-scale production phase," fans of the RPG series think a new teaser holds answers about Project Polaris' plot

Following director Sebastian Kalemba's announcement that The Witcher 4 has now "entered the full-scale production phase" and an accompanying teaser, fans have entered a theorizing frenzy about Project Polaris' potential plot.

The long-awaited fourth Witcher entry from CD Projekt Red is in the works, but its plot still largely remains a mystery. That's why the community takes any teaser it can get and does its best to decipher all possible pointers to the new installment's story, as is happening now thanks to Kalemba's post featuring a mysterious image of coins. Inspired by the picture, fans are taking to online forums like Reddit to discuss the coins' unknown meaning.

"What do these coins mean?" asks one such fan. "Looks like a sun eclipse for me. I guess it's hinting at Curse of Black Sun and a prequel during Falka's Rebellion," answers another.

One theorizes that the coins point to "the Conjunction of the Spheres," the cataclysm that first brought monsters like ghouls, graveirs, and vampires into The Witcher's dimension. Others simply joke that "these are the coins that were tossed to the Witcher."

There's no way to tell for sure what the cryptic coins mean for The Witcher 4 and its plot, but there are a few things players know for certain. One is that the original teaser for the game, an image depicting a Witcher's medallion, features a lynx - a possible nod toward the School of the Cat and Ciri. The medallion being lynx was confirmed by CDPR community lead Marcin Momot in 2022, but nothing has been said on the matter since.

Regardless of its plot, it seems that it's a better time now to be a Witcher stan than ever with upcoming CD Projekt Red games like The Witcher 4 in full swing. There's also the codenamed Project Sirius , a Witcher game that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. A new story is underway from The Witcher books ' author Andrzej Sapkowski as well, coming over a decade after the beloved series' last title was released.

After 11 years, The Witcher series is getting a brand-new book and it sounds like everything Geralt's actor wants from The Witcher 4