Marvel's Spider-Man 2 teases a new type of villain in Kraven the Hunter

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 villain Kraven the Hunter is different to any villain Insomniac has done so far.

Earlier today on June 8, Insomniac lead Bryan Intihar appeared at the Summer Game Fest 2023 to announce the Spider-Man 2 release date. Aside from that though, Intihar gave a brief teaser about what's to come for the sequel game, particularly relating to Kraven the Hunter.

"Kraven's very different to any villain we've done," Intihar said on stage, speaking to host Geoff Keighley in a brief interview. Admittedly, this comment isn't a huge amout of information to go on about Kraven the Hunter himself, but it does immediately get the mind racing as to what Intihar actually means by this comment.

For one, both Spider-Man games from Insomniac have had quite the colorful cast of villains. We've gone face-to-face with the likes of Doctor Octopus, Shocker, Vulture, Mr Negative, and other members of the Sinister Six in the original Marvel's Spider-Man back in 2018.

Additionally, we'll also be facing off against Venom, The Lizard, Taskmaster, Wraith, and other baddies later this year as we take on all the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 villains. Intihar's comment means that Kraven the Hunter stands apart from this pretty massive collection of villains - we just don't know how yet.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally releases later this year on October 20, exclusively for the PS5. Insomniac also unveiled the new box art for Spider-Man 2 earlier today during the same showcase, and it shows Miles Morales swinging into action alongside Peter Parker, complete with his new symbiote suit.

