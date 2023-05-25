Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All the heroes and villains confirmed so far

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 got an extended gameplay sneak peek during May 23's Playstation Showcase event which previewed several of the new and returning characters for the sequel.

There are numerous characters that players will remember from the original Marvel's Spider-Man game, as well as a few exciting new additions that will get longtime Spider-fans excited for the potential story implications they bring with them.

Here's a breakdown of all the new and returning characters revealed so far for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Kraven the Hunter

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The biggest reveal from the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 footage is the arrival of Kraven the Hunter, who appears to be the story's main villain as he travels to New York to hunt down Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and a host of other superheroes and villains.

Kraven is one of Spider-Man's oldest foes in comic books, a hunter who uses special weapons and even mystical enhancements to take down the strongest, most elusive of prey.

Given the game's focus on Peter Parker's symbiote costume, it's possible that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may incorporate elements of 'Kraven's Last Hunt,' which makes the list of the best Spider-Man stories of all time.

The Lizard

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The other big reveal from the footage - and we do mean BIG, cause he's massive - is the Lizard, the reptilian alter ego of Dr. Curt Conners.

Another of Spider-Man's classic arch-enemies from the '60s, the Conners becomes the Lizard when he takes a special serum originally designed to help humans regrow lost limbs.

In the footage, Peter and Miles try to save the Lizard from Kraven and his henchmen, all the while trying to avoid his hungry, chomping jaws themselves.

Wraith

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Detective Yuri Watanabe's spectral alter ego Wraith is also spotted among Kraven's possible prey. Detective Watanabe appeared in Marvel's Spider-Man - but not as Wraith.

In Marvel Comics, Wraith is a vigilante who uses tech confiscated from villains including Mysterio, Mr. Fear, and the Chameleon to fight crime.

It seems that since her appearance in the original Marvel's Spider-Man game, Detective Watanabe has followed this same path in the world of the game.

Black Cat

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Felicia Hardy is the greatest cat burglar in the Marvel Universe, and a returning character from Marvel's Spider-Man, spotted as one of Kraven's potential targets.

She's got the power to bring bad luck to those who cross her, while keeping the odds ever in her own favor.

Felicia Hardy is also Peter Parker's current paramour in Marvel Comics, as he's once again on the outs with Mary Jane for complicated reasons (though they may get a happy ending in Marvel's Spider-Man 2).

The Prowler

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Aaron Davis returns in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from the Miles Morales spin-off game.

Like most of the others, Prowler appears to be one of Kraven's targets in New York City.

Just as in Marvel Comics, Aaron Davis is Miles' uncle, who uses stolen tech to operate as the super-thief known as the Prowler. In comics, Davis is actually the second Prowler. The original, Hobie Brown, is a longtime ally of Peter Parker.

Taskmaster

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Taskmaster also returns from Marvel's Spider-Man for the sequel, as one of Kraven's apparent targets.

Much like in comics, the video game version of Taskmaster is a ruthless mercenary who uses his ability to copy the movements of others to train henchmen and attack superheroes.

It's unclear whether he'll still present challenges for the player as he did in the first game.

Kingpin

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kingpin is also set to make his return in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 after previous appearances in Marvel's Spider-Man and the Miles Morales spin-off game.

Kingpin is actually Wilson Fisk, a ruthless career criminal who runs an entire illegal enterprise with tendrils reaching all across the city.

His presence in the story is not surprising, but it remains to be seen how he'll fit into Kraven's hunt.

Some of these characters are among the best Spider-Man villains of all time.