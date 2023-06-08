Miles Morales swings onto Marvel's Spider-Man 2's newly revealed box art

Insomniac Games and PlayStation have revealed the box art for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and it's a really neat evolution of the cover art for the first game.

As revealed during Summer Game Fest alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2's October release date, the box art features Miles Morales swinging into action right next to Peter Parker. It's a slick callback to the art for the first Marvel's Spider-Man, featuring the same red background and top-centered logo - just with the addition of Miles Morales and, of course, the '2' at the end of the title.

Check it out:

(Image credit: Insomniac)

Miles' inclusion on the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cover art is of course a reflection of the sequel having two main protagonists instead of just one as was the case in the first game as well as its follow-up, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

As I just mentioned, we also finally have an official release date for the long-awaited sequel, which was just confirmed to be launching on October 20. PlayStation also revealed that pre-orders will open up for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on June 16 - just over a week from today if time continues to slip from your grasp as quickly as it is for me these days.

The new trailer that debuted during Summer Game Fest also gave us our first real look at Venom since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was revealed back in 2021, so if you're just checking in for a release date you'll definitely want to watch the full trailer as well.

