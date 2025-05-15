Legendary Metal Gear Solid artist Yoji Shinkawa pens exclusive Death Stranding 2 art for the latest issue of Edge Magazine

Exclusive Death Stranding 2 artwork from legendary Kojima Productions artist Yoji Shinkawa adorns the cover of the latest issue of Edge Magazine, which features an in-depth interview with Hideo Kojima himself.

Shinkawa is one of the driving forces behind Kojima's beloved Metal Gear Solid series, having worked alongside Kojima on a suite of titles over more than 30 years, having joined forces with the legendary director on 1994's Policenauts. He created the iconic boxarts for Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and more recently has served as the art director on Metal Gear Solid 5 and both Death Stranding games.

Over the years, his immediately recognizable art style has emerged dozens of times, giving life to concept art that's shaped the entire Metal Gear Solid series, as well as the original Death Stranding.

His new art, created bespoke for Edge Magazine issue 411, features his latest takes on the characters portrayed by Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Fatih Akin, and Shioli Kutsuna, as well as Troy Baker's Higgs. Wrapping around to the back cover is the DHV Magellan, the ship that will serve as the player's base of operations throughout Death Stranding 2.

It's a beautiful piece of work, but it's only a small part of the Death Stranding 2 coverage in the issue. We'll be sharing snippets from conversations with Kojima and several other senior Death Stranding 2 developers over the coming weeks as we approach the game's release date at the end of June, so keep an eye out.

Death Stranding 2 devs worried it was "getting a little Metal Gear-ish," but Hideo Kojima himself says you don't have to be sneaky: "I don't even use stealth myself."