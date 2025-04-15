Death Stranding 2's title screen has been updated since Hideo Kojima showed off his "very much temporary" version, but there's still an option to catch up on the first game's story

Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach is just over two months away, and director Hideo Kojima has just given us an up-to-date look at the sequel's title screen.

Last October, Kojima gave us our first look at this title screen in nine seconds of (admittedly rather uneventful) footage , at which point he made it clear that "this screen is still very much temporary." He was right to mention this, as this new glimpse of the screen looks rather different.

Although the picture itself is a bit too zoomed in to see the entire thing, there's obviously a different background image in place, and instead of having "recap of Death Stranding" as a selectable option, it now says "story of Death Stranding 1." You can take a look below, as well as at a selection of pictures of Kojima himself playing. Go off, king.

The differences here aren't exactly drastic, but it's still interesting to see that things have changed a bit since our last look at it just over five months ago. It's also good to know that anyone who's still not managed to catch up with the first game by the time June rolls around will be able to refresh themselves on the plot up to this point if they can't wait to dive into the sequel.

Elsewhere, it's also been recently confirmed that Death Stranding 2 will feature an accessibility feature that'll let you skip boss fights, but be able to look through a visual novel-style recap of the battle with written descriptions and images. It sounds like a really neat option to make sure that anyone less comfortable with the game's action combat doesn't miss out on any important details.

Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding's themes of connection came about because "I thought I lost everything when I became alone nine years ago."