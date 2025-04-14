Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2 has the perfect feature for fans of the action game's lore and not its combat, letting you skip boss fights and read about them instead

As the wait for Hideo Kojima 's long-awaited sequel Death Stranding 2 continues, the iconic director has revealed more about the upcoming action game – including a unique feature allowing players less comfortable with combat to skip difficult fights and read about them instead.

As translated by Genki in an online post, a recent Koji10 episode on YouTube highlights this special accessibility feature. When encountering boss battles in-game, presumably while playing under the "easy" difficulty, fans will see an extra toggle listed below the "continue" option. This will let them instantly clear the challenging fight rather than prompting combat, showing a written description of the battle alongside images, visual novel-style.

This option allows players less comfortable with difficult gameplay or the action genre as a whole to experience all of Death Stranding 2 and its intricate story without any roadblocks in the form of combat getting in the way. It's a solid accessibility feature, and while some fans are critical of it being a symptom of "modern day hand-holding in games," most commenters seem to agree that Kojima's inclusion of such an option is beneficial overall.

Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2 will have a new special feature to help players who are not so experienced at action games clear boss fights!For boss battles in DS2 (presumably in easy mode) there will be an extra option on the game over screen below the “continue” option.… pic.twitter.com/qHOLfSBofxApril 11, 2025

"Probably helpful for disabled gamers who want to enjoy the story," writes one fan, "or are unable to play difficult games due to a disability." Another hopes that the option means boss fights on higher difficulties might be harder than they were in the original Death Stranding : "Hopefully this means the bosses will be hard on other difficulties." Elsewhere in the replies, someone calls the feature "kina neat," saying it gives "NieR vibes."

There are more exciting creations to come from Kojima than just the Death Stranding sequel, too. His upcoming project OD , which he describes as "a bit risky" and "a game like no other," is being produced in collaboration with comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele, and the Death Stranding movie which is "not just a direct translation of the game" is also underway to offer a "universe that has never been seen before."

