Hideo Kojima shows 9 seconds of Death Stranding 2 title screen footage and warns that it's "very much temporary"

If you can't wait for more insight into what's coming with Death Stranding 2, director Hideo Kojima has just the salve you need in the form of nine whole seconds of footage from the game's title screen.

The title screen, as it's been shown on Twitter, shows the game's key art in the background, featuring Norman Reedus's Sam Bridges nuzzling a baby - presumably a slightly older version of Lou, the fetus he carried in the original. There are five items on this menu, including 'continue,' 'new game,' 'load game,' 'recap of Death Stranding,' and 'options.' Yep, this sure is a video game title screen!

Still, Kojima warns that "this screen is still very much temporary," so I guess anything you see here is subject to change. Perhaps the 'continue' option will be moved down a couple of spaces, or the 'recap of Death Stranding' will be hidden on the options screen. Maybe we'll even get a different background image.

I am obviously grasping at straws here, but fresh looks at Death Stranding 2 have been so few and far between that it's difficult not to latch onto any new piece of media from the game. Sure, we got a look at the new photo mode and a few other tidbits at TGS last month, but that's hardly enough to satisfy our thirst for new info.

The thing I'm most curious about is what the Death Stranding recap looks like. Sure, the excesses of past Kojima cutscenes have trained us all to expect a two-hour movie recapping the entire plot of the original game, but equally I'd be unsurprised if this was a two-minute 'previously on' checking in on the biggest plot hits. Goodness knows I'm gonna need the refresher either way.

