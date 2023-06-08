Several hints suggest a Nintendo Direct could be on the way soon

A Nintendo Direct hasn't been announced just yet - but that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing that we could be due for one very soon.

Now that we're officially in summer game showcase season (aka Not-E3), a lot of people are keeping a close eye on Nintendo hoping that they'll announce some kind of event soon. Nothing concrete has been revealed yet, but there's a few reasons as to why people think we're due for a Nintendo Direct soon.

First of all, as pointed out by My Nintendo News (via Nintendo Every ), the Nintendo Direct webpage has seemingly been updated over the last couple of days. This probably wouldn't seem like too big of a deal, but as pointed out by the sources above, this kind of thing tends to happen before the event's live stream goes live.

Now that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been released, the next big first-party title is Pikmin 4 - which is set to release in July. After this, we have no idea what upcoming Switch games are on the way from Nintendo, so it would make sense for the company to want to give fans something to look forward to for the rest of the year.

Not to mention the fact Nintendo tends to host some kind of presentation each summer, whether it's a partner showcase, indie direct, or game-specific event. In fact, the last time we got to see what Nintendo has in the pipeline was back in February 2023, so it's about time that we got another update from the developer.

There's also been reports of "early rumblings" of a Nintendo Direct soon from industry insider Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb. According to Grubb , he's heard that Nintendo is planning some kind of event in July. However, he isn't sure what kind of showcase it'll be (eg: partner direct, mini direct, etc.)

Just like the website refresh claim above, it's best to take this with a grain of salt. However, it's pretty much guaranteed that we'll be hearing from Nintendo before the end of the year at some point. We just need to be patient.