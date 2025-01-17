Switch 2 Spotlight: Get caught up with all the latest on Nintendo's new console

Nintendo has finally unveiled its next-gen console, set for release in 2025: the Nintendo Switch 2. The announcement comes after months of leaks, rumor, and rampant speculation online. The official reveal took place on Thursday, January 16, with a short trailer designed to highlight a refreshed design and new functionality.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will have a similar form factor to its predecessor (functioning as both a home and handheld console), albeit with some key improvements. There's a bigger screen, enhanced Joy-Con controllers, a wider kickstand, and some mysterious new buttons and ports. A Nintendo Direct is scheduled for April which will provide more detail and dive into the system specs, and Nintendo has already scheduled worldwide in-person events to allow some lucky players the opportunity to get hands-on the new system ahead of its release.
Nintendo also confirmed that the Switch 2 will play original Switch games, although it stopped short of confirming any exceptions to its backwards compatibility plans. There's no word yet on whether the Switch 2 launch lineup will include anticipated new releases like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends Z-A, although the reveal did end with a few seconds of Mario Kart footage.
While you could take this as confirmation of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being backwards compatible, it's more likely that this is a sneaky tease for a currently-unannounced Mario Kart 9 – the footage seems to tease 25-player races, and a brand new look for classic characters like Donkey Kong and Princess Peach.
We'll learn more about the system and its launch lineup in April, and hopefully receive a firm Switch 2 release date and pre-order details. While we wait, however, let's get you up-to-speed on all of our coverage so far with this special Nintendo Switch 2 Spotlight.
Switch 2 reveal recap
There is a lot of information out there right now, but if you'd like to dive into all the confirmed details and rumors in one place, here's everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2.
Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 is set to launch in 2025, revealing a sleeker and larger console in a dazzling reveal trailer after months of rampant speculation.
Nintendo opted to focus on teasing out the new Switch 2 design for its reveal. Here we dive deep into the biggest changes, features, and mysteries surrounding the system.
Switch 2 hardware in detail
Nintendo has confirmed that there will be Switch 2 backwards compatibility support for most of the best Switch games, but the publisher warns there will be some exceptions.
Some of the most significant Switch 2 upgrades are contained within the new Joy-Con controllers. We investigate how the Switch 2 Joy-Cons compare to the original set.
The Switch 2 shares a form factor with its predecessor but there's plenty to separate the two. Here we pit the Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch to see how they compare.
Nintendo is hinting that the Switch 2 Joy-Cons will be way more accurate than there predecessor. Here we dive into everything we know about the Switch 2 Joy-Con IR Sensors so far.
You may have noticed that the right Switch 2 Joy-Con controller features a brand new button. Nobody knows what it does yet, but we have some solid speculation on that front.
The Nintendo Switch 2 features an extra USB-C port on top, and I hope that means we don't have to deal with a fiddly dock door for controller chargers and ethernet adapters
Switch 2 reveal trailer
Switch 2 games
While Nintendo is yet to announce a launch lineup, we've assessed the latest leaks and rumors to consider what the slate of upcoming Switch 2 games may look like later this year.
Here's everything you need to know about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, one of the only first-party exclusive video games that Nintendo actually has slated for release in 2025.
The Mario Kart footage featured in the Switch 2 reveal trailer may have been there to highlight the system's backward compatibility support, or a stealthy first-look at Mario Kart 9.
Switch 2 opinions
The rise of handheld PCs has been incredible, but the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have to be as powerful as a Steam Deck for us to love it.
From the system's final specs to the shape of the launch lineup, here's the biggest unanswered questions about the Switch 2 ahead of the Direct.
After handheld PCs cribbed from Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2's new Joy-Cons could harness PC gaming's most powerful weapon: the mouse.
Upcoming Switch 2 events
Nintendo is hosting a series of in-person Switch 2 Experience events over the summer, designed to get some lucky players hands-on.
There's a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct scheduled for April which is expected to dive into the Switch 2 specs, features, and launch lineup.
Wondering when you'll be able to get a Switch 2 pre-order locked in? Here's what you should be looking out for as we inch closer to the April showcase.
Josh West is the Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 15 years experience in online and print journalism, and holds a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Prior to starting his current position, Josh has served as GR+'s Features Editor and Deputy Editor of games™ magazine, and has freelanced for numerous publications including 3D Artist, Edge magazine, iCreate, Metal Hammer, Play, Retro Gamer, and SFX. Additionally, he has appeared on the BBC and ITV to provide expert comment, written for Scholastic books, edited a book for Hachette, and worked as the Assistant Producer of the Future Games Show. In his spare time, Josh likes to play bass guitar and video games. Years ago, he was in a few movies and TV shows that you've definitely seen but will never be able to spot him in.