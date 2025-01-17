Switch 2 Spotlight: Get caught up with all the latest on Nintendo's new console

Nintendo has finally unveiled its next-gen console, set for release in 2025: the Nintendo Switch 2. The announcement comes after months of leaks, rumor, and rampant speculation online. The official reveal took place on Thursday, January 16, with a short trailer designed to highlight a refreshed design and new functionality. 

The Nintendo Switch 2 will have a similar form factor to its predecessor (functioning as both a home and handheld console), albeit with some key improvements. There's a bigger screen, enhanced Joy-Con controllers, a wider kickstand, and some mysterious new buttons and ports. A Nintendo Direct is scheduled for April which will provide more detail and dive into the system specs, and Nintendo has already scheduled worldwide in-person events to allow some lucky players the opportunity to get hands-on the new system ahead of its release. 

Nintendo also confirmed that the Switch 2 will play original Switch games, although it stopped short of confirming any exceptions to its backwards compatibility plans. There's no word yet on whether the Switch 2 launch lineup will include anticipated new releases like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends Z-A, although the reveal did end with a few seconds of Mario Kart footage. 

While you could take this as confirmation of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being backwards compatible, it's more likely that this is a sneaky tease for a currently-unannounced Mario Kart 9 – the footage seems to tease 25-player races, and a brand new look for classic characters like Donkey Kong and Princess Peach. 

We'll learn more about the system and its launch lineup in April, and hopefully receive a firm Switch 2 release date and pre-order details. While we wait, however, let's get you up-to-speed on all of our coverage so far with this special Nintendo Switch 2 Spotlight

Switch 2 reveal recap

Nintendo Switch 2 first look
Everything we know

There is a lot of information out there right now, but if you'd like to dive into all the confirmed details and rumors in one place, here's everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 in dock
Switch 2 revealed

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 is set to launch in 2025, revealing a sleeker and larger console in a dazzling reveal trailer after months of rampant speculation.

Nintendo Switch 2 controllers by console
Switch 2 design

Nintendo opted to focus on teasing out the new Switch 2 design for its reveal. Here we dive deep into the biggest changes, features, and mysteries surrounding the system.

Switch 2 hardware in detail

Mario Kart running on Nintendo Switch 2
Backwards compatibility

Nintendo has confirmed that there will be Switch 2 backwards compatibility support for most of the best Switch games, but the publisher warns there will be some exceptions.

Nintendo Switch 2 controller compared to old Joy-Con
Joy-Cons compared

Some of the most significant Switch 2 upgrades are contained within the new Joy-Con controllers. We investigate how the Switch 2 Joy-Cons compare to the original set.

Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart on screen next to original Nintendo Switch with teal backdrop
Console comparisons

The Switch 2 shares a form factor with its predecessor but there's plenty to separate the two. Here we pit the Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch to see how they compare.

Nintendo Switch 2 close-up (left)
New sensors

Nintendo is hinting that the Switch 2 Joy-Cons will be way more accurate than there predecessor. Here we dive into everything we know about the Switch 2 Joy-Con IR Sensors so far.

The right hand Joy-Con from the Nintendo Switch 2
New buttons

You may have noticed that the right Switch 2 Joy-Con controller features a brand new button. Nobody knows what it does yet, but we have some solid speculation on that front.

Nintendo Switch 2 USB-C port next to headphone jack
New ports

The Nintendo Switch 2 features an extra USB-C port on top, and I hope that means we don't have to deal with a fiddly dock door for controller chargers and ethernet adapters

Switch 2 reveal trailer

Switch 2 games

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
Upcoming Switch 2 games

While Nintendo is yet to announce a launch lineup, we've assessed the latest leaks and rumors to consider what the slate of upcoming Switch 2 games may look like later this year.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond screenshot showing Samus Aran in a hero pose after disembarking her ship
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Here's everything you need to know about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, one of the only first-party exclusive video games that Nintendo actually has slated for release in 2025.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart

The Mario Kart footage featured in the Switch 2 reveal trailer may have been there to highlight the system's backward compatibility support, or a stealthy first-look at Mario Kart 9.

Switch 2 opinions

Nintendo Switch 2 with Mark Kart on screen next to Steam Deck with blue and purple backdrop
Handheld comparisons

The rise of handheld PCs has been incredible, but the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have to be as powerful as a Steam Deck for us to love it.

Nintendo Switch 2, dock and TV
Unanswered questions

From the system's final specs to the shape of the launch lineup, here's the biggest unanswered questions about the Switch 2 ahead of the Direct.

Nintendo Switch 2 controller close-up
The little things

After handheld PCs cribbed from Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2's new Joy-Cons could harness PC gaming's most powerful weapon: the mouse.

Upcoming Switch 2 events

Nintendo Switch 2 experience logo
Switch 2 experience

Nintendo is hosting a series of in-person Switch 2 Experience events over the summer, designed to get some lucky players hands-on.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct date revealed
Switch 2 Direct

There's a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct scheduled for April which is expected to dive into the Switch 2 specs, features, and launch lineup.

Nintendo Switch 2
Switch 2 pre-orders

Wondering when you'll be able to get a Switch 2 pre-order locked in? Here's what you should be looking out for as we inch closer to the April showcase.

More Switch 2 News

Image

"June sounds a lot more realistic" for the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, analyst says, as hands-on event dates suggest the console is skipping spring

Image

Nintendo can handle 20 million Switch 2 sales in the console's first year, analyst predicts – hopefully preventing any scalper plagues

Image

Nintendo teases that the Switch 2 screen will be around 30% bigger than the original, but I desperately hope they won't make us wait for an OLED option

Image

Nintendo Switch 2 trailer seemingly shows an updated Joy-Con doubling as a gaming mouse, confirming one of the most exciting rumors

Image

The Switch 2 trailer lingers on those updated analog sticks – will the stick drift curse finally end?

Image

Switch 2 Mario Kart trailer reveals a whole new Donkey Kong seemingly inspired by the Mario movie: "DK ain't look right"

Image

Hollow Knight: Silksong developer teases us with a bunch of cryptic Nintendo Switch 2 clues including a cake, Imagine Dragons, and some Australian wine.

Image

I'm convinced Mario Kart 9 is the first official Nintendo Switch 2 game, with what looks like 24-person multiplayer.

Image

The Switch 2 surprise I'm most excited about is Mario Kart 9's Yoshi-shaped roadside diner named Yoshi's, which appears to tribute a 32-year old classic SNES puzzler

Image

Mario Kart 9 appears to take the Switch 2 back in time, swapping out Princess Peach's sleek racing suit for the outfit she wore when she debuted in the kart racing series

