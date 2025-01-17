Switch 2 Spotlight: Get caught up with all the latest on Nintendo's new console

Nintendo has finally unveiled its next-gen console, set for release in 2025: the Nintendo Switch 2. The announcement comes after months of leaks, rumor, and rampant speculation online. The official reveal took place on Thursday, January 16, with a short trailer designed to highlight a refreshed design and new functionality.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will have a similar form factor to its predecessor (functioning as both a home and handheld console), albeit with some key improvements. There's a bigger screen, enhanced Joy-Con controllers, a wider kickstand, and some mysterious new buttons and ports. A Nintendo Direct is scheduled for April which will provide more detail and dive into the system specs, and Nintendo has already scheduled worldwide in-person events to allow some lucky players the opportunity to get hands-on the new system ahead of its release.

Nintendo also confirmed that the Switch 2 will play original Switch games, although it stopped short of confirming any exceptions to its backwards compatibility plans. There's no word yet on whether the Switch 2 launch lineup will include anticipated new releases like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends Z-A, although the reveal did end with a few seconds of Mario Kart footage.

While you could take this as confirmation of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being backwards compatible, it's more likely that this is a sneaky tease for a currently-unannounced Mario Kart 9 – the footage seems to tease 25-player races, and a brand new look for classic characters like Donkey Kong and Princess Peach.

We'll learn more about the system and its launch lineup in April, and hopefully receive a firm Switch 2 release date and pre-order details. While we wait, however, let's get you up-to-speed on all of our coverage so far with this special Nintendo Switch 2 Spotlight.

Switch 2 reveal recap

Everything we know There is a lot of information out there right now, but if you'd like to dive into all the confirmed details and rumors in one place, here's everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 . Switch 2 revealed Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 is set to launch in 2025 , revealing a sleeker and larger console in a dazzling reveal trailer after months of rampant speculation. Switch 2 design Nintendo opted to focus on teasing out the new Switch 2 design for its reveal. Here we dive deep into the biggest changes, features, and mysteries surrounding the system.

Switch 2 hardware in detail

Switch 2 reveal trailer

Switch 2 games

Upcoming Switch 2 games While Nintendo is yet to announce a launch lineup, we've assessed the latest leaks and rumors to consider what the slate of upcoming Switch 2 games may look like later this year. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Here's everything you need to know about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond , one of the only first-party exclusive video games that Nintendo actually has slated for release in 2025. Mario Kart The Mario Kart footage featured in the Switch 2 reveal trailer may have been there to highlight the system's backward compatibility support, or a stealthy first-look at Mario Kart 9.

Switch 2 opinions

Upcoming Switch 2 events

Switch 2 experience Nintendo is hosting a series of in-person Switch 2 Experience events over the summer, designed to get some lucky players hands-on. Switch 2 Direct There's a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct scheduled for April which is expected to dive into the Switch 2 specs, features, and launch lineup. Switch 2 pre-orders Wondering when you'll be able to get a Switch 2 pre-order locked in? Here's what you should be looking out for as we inch closer to the April showcase.

